Taylor Swift reportedly donates $100,000 to family of woman killed at Chiefs parade
Taylor Swift reportedly donates $100,000 to family of woman killed at Chiefs parade

Updated Feb. 16, 2024 9:33 a.m. ET

In the wake of the tragic shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII parade on Wednesday, pop star Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe page that was created by the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a DJ and mother of two who was killed in the shooting.

The page says that it was "set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan," and intended to "provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy," according to ABC News. A representative for Swift confirmed that Swift donated, according to ABC News.

[Police say shooting stemmed from dispute among several people]

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," Swift wrote.

The disaster left one dead and 21 shot. Furthermore, one hospital claimed to have 11 injured children between six and 15 years old.

