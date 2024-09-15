National Football League
Taylor Swift back at Arrowhead to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Bengals
Taylor Swift back at Arrowhead to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Bengals

Published Sep. 15, 2024

Taylor Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, capping a headline-grabbing week that included seven trophies from the MTV Video Music Awards. 

Swift arrived 90 minutes before kickoff to see her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the two-time defending Super Bowl champions play the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of two of the past three AFC championship games.

Swift was also in attendance for Kansas City's season-opening win over Baltimore. A few days later, the two were in attendance at the US Open men's final along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

Swift pushed her total of MTV Video Music Awards to 30, tying Beyoncé for the record among all artists, on Wednesday night. Her hefty haul included the night's biggest trophy for video of the year, for which she thanked her "boyfriend Travis" for being on set for the "Fortnight" music video and cheering her on.

"Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic," Swift said, before again using her platform to encourage fans over 18 to register to vote for the 2024 presidential election.

The popular songstress began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season when he invited Swift to watch him play a game at Arrowhead. The "Anti-Hero" singer took him up on the offer for a September matchup with the Bears.

Since then, Swift and the four-time All-Pro have spent plenty of time together, often with the cameras following their every move. Swift has become a regular at Chiefs games whenever she is on a break from The Eras Tour, and Kelce accompanied her to several shows during the offseason, even making an onstage cameo at Wembley Stadium in London.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce
