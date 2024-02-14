National Football League Talk the Line: Early Super Bowl LIX picks to make now Updated Feb. 14, 2024 2:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every Sunday night, oddsmakers drop the upcoming week's NFL betting lines, and if you are wondering if the opening spreads look accurate, we've got you covered.

Each week, FOX Sports Betting Analysts Geoff Schwartz , Sam Panayotovich and Jason McIntyre will break down the opening numbers in this space and point out if they think the line is too low, too high or just right.

But now that we are without football for seven months, our betting analysts decided to cap it all off with an early look at the 2024-25 NFL season.

Here are their too-early picks for Super Bowl LIX:

The Kansas City Chiefs will be the first wager I make every offseason to win the Super Bowl as long as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are paired together.

Last season was supposed to be an offensive rebuild, but they went out and won the Super Bowl. This season, the Chiefs had their worst offense in the Mahomes era, but it didn't matter as they won the Super Bowl again.

The scary thing is that with a few additions, the offense will be better next season and, while they will have to choose between paying Chris Jones or L'Jarius Sneed, they will return most of this top ranked defensive unit from 2023.

PICK: Kansas City Chiefs (+650) to win Super Bowl LIX

Patrick Mahomes looks to match Tom Brady's Super Bowl wins

Let's avoid the AFC gauntlet with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson and look to the NFC.

Green Bay's offense was extremely explosive from Thanksgiving Day through the playoffs as Jordan Love emerged as one of the league's most efficient quarterbacks. Assuming the Packers take another step forward, they can easily win the NFC North and host a playoff game.

If the Cheese exceed expectations, that 20-1 ticket will open up some decent possibilities for you down the stretch.

PICK: Green Bay Packers (+2000) to win Super Bowl LIX

Why no one is fully to blame for the 49ers Super Bowl LVIII loss

It has to be a team from the NFC, because that's the inferior conference with weaker QBs.

And I'm going back to the 49ers to win the Super Bowl. Third time's a charm, right?

Sure, there a few free agents to figure out — Jauan Jennings, Javon Kinlaw, and Chase Young — but they still have the cheapest starting QB in the NFL, and shouldn't have an issue tightening up a few problem areas.

The right side of the offensive line had issues. And they could use another cornerback in the draft, and a pass rusher for depth, too. Talanoa Hufanga returns from injury, and he's one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Brock Purdy hasn't been a problem.

PICK: San Francisco 49ers (+550) to win Super Bowl LIX

