National Football League 2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: San Francisco 49ers open as favorites Updated Feb. 11, 2024 11:13 p.m. ET

Super Bowl LVIII is in the books, but you know the saying, "money never sleeps." This means it's already time to look ahead to Super Bowl LIX.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the fourth Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in an overtime thriller to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second season in a row.

There's a lot that's going to happen between now and the start of the 2024-25 season in September. But the odds to win Super Bowl LIX are already out. The game will be played at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 9, 2025, and will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's take a look at which teams oddsmakers like the most to win Super Bowl LIX a year from now.

SUPER BOWL LIX ODDS:

At Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Feb. 9

San Francisco 49ers: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Kansas City Chiefs: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Baltimore Ravens: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Buffalo Bills: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Detroit Lions: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Cincinnati Bengals: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Miami Dolphins: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Philadelphia Eagles: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Green Bay Packers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Houston Texans: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

New York Jets: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chicago Bears: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Cleveland Browns: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

New Orleans Saints: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Washington Commanders: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

New York Giants: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

New England Patriots: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Denver Broncos: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Tennessee Titans: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Carolina Panthers: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

*odds as of 2/11/2024

Quick look at the favorites

Kansas City Chiefs +650

As long as Patrick Mahomes is on your team, you'll have a chance at winning the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have made it to the AFC Championship in all six seasons that Mahomes has been their starting quarterback. They made it back there this season as they appeared to be at their weakest in the Mahomes era. And none of that mattered, as they will be coming off back-to-back titles and their third in five years.

There are some questions surrounding the team though, as Travis Kelce continues to age and Chris Jones is set to hit free agency.

San Francisco 49ers +550

The 49ers have been perennial contenders since the 2019 season, reaching the NFC Championship Game in four of the last five seasons.

Brock Purdy helped the Niners get back there this year, leading San Francisco on a deep playoff run again in only his second season in the league. They came up a bit short in Super Bowl LVIII, but the 49ers aren't expected to lose any key members of their core this offseason, making it a strong possibility they make another deep playoff run next season.

Baltimore Ravens +950

Lamer Jackson has had a nearly similar effect on the Ravens that Mahomes has had on the Chiefs.

In the four seasons Jackson has finished the year as the Raven's starting quarterback, Baltimore has made the playoffs each time. Jackson won his second MVP in 2023, helping the Ravens hold the AFC's best record for the second time in his tenure as the team's starting quarterback.

Who are you backing to win Super Bowl? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

