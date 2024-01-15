National Football League Talk the Line: Early NFL divisional round thoughts; Packers-49ers spread low Published Jan. 15, 2024 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Every Sunday night, oddsmakers drop the upcoming week's NFL betting lines, and if you are wondering if the opening spreads look accurate, we've got you covered.

Each week, FOX Sports Betting Analysts Geoff Schwartz , Sam Panayotovich and Jason McIntyre will break down the opening numbers in this space and point out if they think the line is too low, too high or just right.

So, without further ado, let's jump into their analysis for the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs!

Packers @ 49ers (-9.5)

The Packers come off a blowout of the Cowboys as 7.5-point underdogs and now go on the road for the fourth time in five weeks to face a rested San Francisco 49ers team.

I thought this number would open at 10 when you consider the fact that Green Bay’s defense was on the field for 89 plays. Now, they have a short week with the Saturday night game.

This line is too low. Hop on the 49ers now.

Jason McIntyre is the co-host of The Herd and a FOX Sports gambling analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010. You can find him on Twitter @ JasonRMcIntyre .

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

