Which NFL teams have a shot at winning the Super Bowl this season?

It's the question every NFL fan asks as training camps heat up and a new season creeps closer: "Do we have a shot at winning the Super Bowl?"

Guess what? Colin Cowherd is here to answer that question for a handful of hopefuls.

The host of "The Herd" already did his predictions for how the AFC and NFC standings will shake out, so why not take it all the way home?

"Just because you're a playoff team doesn't mean you're a Super Bowl team," Cowherd explained.

Here are the 10 NFL teams Cowherd identified, along with his thoughts and championship odds from FOX Bet.

Miami Dolphins

Window status: Partially open

Cowherd's thoughts: "This was a 10-6 team. They should be better at quarterback. The question is: What's the ceiling? But if they stay healthy, it's an elite defense, an elite special-teams [unit] and now an elite receiving corps. So they are a playoff team that would need the right breaks."

FOX Bet odds to win Super Bowl: +2800

Kansas City Chiefs

Window status: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "Probably the most open. They were humiliated in the Super Bowl, so they'll be energized this year."

FOX Bet odds to win Super Bowl: +500

Los Angeles Rams

Window status: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "I do worry about their offensive line depth, but they've got stars. ... They brought [Matthew] Stafford in because they thought they had a ceiling offensively, so it is open."

FOX Bet odds to win Super Bowl: +1300

Buffalo Bills

Window status: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think it's wide open, probably No. 2 or No. 3 in the league. Listen, Josh Allen has improved every metric every year he has been in the NFL."

FOX Bet odds to win Super Bowl: +1200

Washington Football Team

Window status: Closed

Cowherd's thoughts: "I'm sorry, but I think it's closed. I just don't think Ryan Fitzpatrick is a legitimate Super Bowl quarterback, though I like him as a person."

FOX Bet odds to win Super Bowl: +5500

Baltimore Ravens

Window status: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "Lamar Jackson has won 80% of his games. They're the only team in the league with a top-three scoring defense in each of the last three seasons. ... So I think it's wide open, and I think the criticism of Lamar is unjust."

FOX Bet odds to win Super Bowl: +1500

Green Bay Packers

Window status: Partially open

Cowherd's thoughts: "I do not think they're going to win the Super Bowl, but I think Aaron [Rodgers] and [Matt] LaFleur and Davante Adams and a solid defense in a dysfunctional division makes it partially open."

FOX Bet odds to win Super Bowl: +1700

Indianapolis Colts

Window status: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're going to have a home playoff game because the division is just a bunch of nonsense, so it is wide open. They ranked top-10 in both scoring offense and defense last year."

FOX Bet odds to win Super Bowl: +2200

Cleveland Browns

Window status: Partially open

Cowherd's thoughts: "I can't see Baker Mayfield hoisting a Super Bowl trophy. He did have 11 touchdowns and one pick over his last six games last year. So I think [Kevin] Stefanski understands what he can do and what he can't, so it's partially open."

FOX Bet odds to win Super Bowl: +1700

Los Angeles Chargers

Window status: Open

Cowherd's thoughts: "They have a rookie head coach in Brandon Staley, but the bottom line: They have retooled the team weakness, that being the offensive line. [Justin] Herbert [is coming] off a record-setting season."

FOX Bet odds to win Super Bowl: +3300

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

