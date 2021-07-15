National Football League Colin Cowherd's 2021 AFC predictions: Chiefs, Bills battle for No. 1 seed 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's never too early to take a shot at predicting how the 2021 NFL season will stack up.

On "The Herd," Colin Cowherd did just that, offering up his predictions for each AFC division.

However, his prognosticating did come with a caveat.

"I'm allowed two amendments," Cowherd explained. "If there's a big trade [or] there's a major injury, I will probably do an amendment mid-August. And then I'll probably do my final one the weekend before the NFL season starts."

Nevertheless, if the season started today, here's how Cowherd sees the AFC shaking out, along with his thoughts on the teams and FOX Bet's odds to win the division:

AFC EAST

On the Buffalo Bills: "This was one of the easier ones at the top to pick. I have the Buffalo Bills winning it 12-5."

On the Miami Dolphins: "I love everything Miami's doing. The coach. The GM. The defense. The special teams were exquisite. I even think they've upgraded offensively. I don't love the quarterback position, but I didn't last year, either, and they got to 10-6."

On the New England Patriots: "The more I think about New England, the more I hear about the Mac Jones love affair. I don't know what they are. ... This could be really choppy for New England in September."

On the New York Jets: "I do not believe in Zach Wilson. I think he is the one quarterback out of the draft I have questions about. I see a lot of Johnny Manziel. I see a little bit of arrogance."

Odds to win AFC East: Bills -154, Dolphins +340, Patriots +350, Jets +1800

AFC NORTH

On the Baltimore Ravens: "I took Baltimore over Cleveland for a couple of reasons. One, Baltimore has a quarterback who has won 80% of his games. He keeps getting better every year. I feel the Ravens were a really good team that just added pieces that fit in seamlessly."

On the Cleveland Browns: "With Cleveland, I'm a little worried that the movie poster ⁠— OBJ, [Jadeveon] Clowney ⁠— is better than the movie itself."

On the Pittsburgh Steelers: "I don't buy Pittsburgh. The offensive line now is regressed badly. ... Can they get their act going offensively?"

On the Cincinnati Bengals: "For the record, I think Cincinnati will be a very competitive 6-11. It's a pretty tough division."

Odds to win AFC North: Ravens +120, Browns +145, Steelers +375, Bengals +2200

AFC SOUTH

On the Indianapolis Colts: "Bad division with one good team. Colts [go] 11-6.

On the Tennessee Titans: "I don't buy the Titans. Arthur Smith leaves [for the Falcons]. I think he's a tremendous coordinator. Don't know if he works as a head coach. Ryan Tannehill regresses."

On the Jacksonville Jaguars: "Jacksonville is fun to watch [but a] little bit of a mess defensively."

On the Houston Texans: "Nobody can tell me they trust Houston. I don't know what the hell's going on with that franchise."

Odds to win AFC South: Colts -105, Titans +105, Jaguars +1000, Texans +1500

AFC WEST

On the Kansas City Chiefs: "Chiefs are going to win the division. That's not really the question."

On the Los Angeles Chargers: "A lot of bettors in Vegas have the Chargers as the surprise team in the NFL. I have them at 9-8. It's not a shot at anybody. But their offensive line has three new starters, including a rookie."

On the Denver Broncos: "I think Vic Fangio is in danger of losing this locker room if they don't start quick in Denver, and the schedule is tough."

On the Las Vegas Raiders: "Offensive line has significantly been downgraded from a year ago. They have lost really good players and now depend on the seemingly ageless Richie Incognito."

Odds to win AFC West: Chiefs -300, Broncos +500, Chargers +550, Raiders +1800

