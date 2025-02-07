National Football League Super Bowl will determine if bettors' cross-sport parlays end in huge payouts Published Feb. 7, 2025 4:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl odds aren’t just about the point spread, moneyline and total. Or even about the myriad Super Bowl prop bets, which are wildly popular.

For a prescient few, Sunday’s showdown is about bringing closure — and hopefully a lot of money — to futures parlay bets that have been in the works for many months, perhaps even a year.

It’s a day on which one DraftKings Sportsbook customer could literally see a free bonus bet turn into a mid-five-figure payday. That is, if all goes right in Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles clash on FOX.

Read on for more on that wager and others like it in the Super Bowl odds market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Come On And Take A Free Ride

There’s nothing better than when a bonus bet — essentially a free wager — goes the distance and pays out big.

At DraftKings, one bettor is one win away from recognizing just such a payout.

In a wager made before March Madness last year, the customer used a $5 bonus bet on a five-leg championship futures parlay:

The first four legs are in, on a parlay with huge long-shot odds of +1106967. In somewhat more digestible terms, that’s a little over 11,000/1 odds.

If the Eagles win on Sunday, then the bettor turns that $5 free ride into $55,348.

Parlay Partay

How good must it feel to have the always-clutch Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in your pocket, with a significant five-figure win on the line?

A bettor at DraftKings knows that feeling.

In another play made before March Madness last season, the customer put this $100 four-leg parlay together:

UConn +500 to win the NCAA men’s basketball tournament

Celtics +230 to win the NBA Finals

Ohio State +450 to win the College Football Playoff

Kansas City Chiefs +600 to win the Super Bowl

The odds on that parlay hitting were +76130, or just over 761/1. That means this bettor is now on the precipice of winning a whopping $76,130 from a $100 investment.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, a customer put together a $25 five-leg futures parlay that also just needs Mahomes and the Chiefs, in order to cash out big:

UConn -185 to win the NCAA men’s basketball tournament

Celtics +170 to win the NBA Finals

Dodgers +330 to win the World Series

Ohio State +480 to win the CFP

Chiefs +650 to win the Super Bowl

Add up those odds, and you’ve got a long shot of +77702, ostensibly 777/1. If Kansas City wins on Sunday, then the bettor turns that 25 bucks into $19,450.67.

Another FanDuel customer put 25 bucks on this four-leg parlay:

Spain +440 to win the European Championship soccer tournament

Argentina +175 to win the Copa America soccer tournament

Ohio State +420 to win the College Football Playoff

Chiefs +600 to win the Super Bowl

Add that all up, and you’ve got odds of +53954, or about 540/1.

If Kansas City wins its third straight Super Bowl, then the bettor turns that modest $25 into $13,513. I’d take that return on investment six days a week, and twice on Super Bowl Sunday.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share