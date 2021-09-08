National Football League Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs dominate early Super Bowl predictions 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2021 NFL regular season has yet to kick-off, but the endgame is already in mind.

Winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal every team – and fan – hopes to accomplish at the outset of the season. But while parity is built into the league, there are certainly the haves and the have-nots.

Only a select few teams normally have the goods to make a Super Bowl run, while the rest of the league is better off softening any "Super Bowl or bust" expectations.

So, which teams are the experts tabbing to make it to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this season?

Nick Wright of "First Things First" said he believes the "Super Bowl we should have gotten last year" is in the cards.

As far as getting there, Wright had a Week 1 rematch taking place in the AFC Championship, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cleveland Browns for the right to head to the Super Bowl.

"Much like Week 1, Week 20 is going to go like the Chiefs hosting the Browns in the playoffs last year," Wright said. "The Chiefs will win to advance to their third straight Super Bowl, becoming only the fourth team ever to do it."

On the other side of the bracket, Wright predicted a rematch of the 2019 NFC title game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

"This is the NFC Championship Game, but unlike in 2019, the Packers come out on top," Wright explained. "Chiefs-Packers Super Bowl. The two most talented quarterbacks in NFL history. … This year's Super Bowl will go with the Chiefs annihilating the Packers, kicking Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay for good and winning their second Super Bowl in three seasons."

For more up-to-date news on all things "First Things First," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Nick Wright tells Chris Broussard which teams he's expecting to make a Super Bowl appearance this year.

Wright's cohost, Chris Broussard, offered up the same final outcome but predicted a different set of circumstances in the NFC.

"That's where you went off the rails, all right?" Broussard said of Wright's NFC picks. "… The [Los Angeles] Rams will get to the NFC title game. That defense is stout. Matt Stafford will have a very good season. But when they run into the GOAT, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, that defense will be too much for Stafford in his first trip that deep in the playoffs."

If Broussard is on the money, that would set up a Super Bowl rematch from this past February, a rare occurrence in the NFL.

"The first rematch in the Super Bowl since Dallas and Buffalo way back in Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII in the early '90s. … I think the Chiefs want Tampa Bay. … And the Kansas City Chiefs avenge themselves and win the Super Bowl rematch."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs aren't just a trendy pick among pundits, either.

The oddsmakers at FOX Bet also favor Kansas City, with the Chiefs the odds-on favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at +500, meaning a $10 bet would return a total of $60.

Of course, a lot can happen between now and February 13, 2022, but the Chiefs are riding a wave of high expectations heading into the season.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.