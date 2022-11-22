National Football League Super Bowl odds: Futures for every team; Cowboys, Niners title odds on move 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers have won three in a row to move into a tie for first place in the NFC West Division with the Seattle Seahawks, and Super Bowl bettors have noticed.

The 49ers were at +2500 to win it all in late September but have won five of their past seven games to improve to 6-4. San Francisco's odds have shortened to +650 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $75 total) after being at +800 the week before. The 49ers have the fourth-lowest odds of winning it all.

The Dallas Cowboys – "America's Team" – continue to be popular with bettors as their odds to win the Super Bowl dropped to +1000 at FOX Bet, tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the fifth-lowest odds at FOX Bet. The Cowboys are coming off a convincing 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

On the flip side, the loss to the Cowboys made the Vikings' title odds tumble to +1600 from +1100 a week ago.

Two other teams in green saw their Super Bowl futures lengthen, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers.

The Jets fell to +8000 from +6000 after losing for the second time in three weeks. The Packers went all the way out to +10000 from +7000 after losing for the sixth time in seven games.

As for everyone else, here are the NFL futures odds at FOX Bet for every team to win the Super Bowl.

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVII *

Buffalo Bills : +350 ( bet $10 to win $45.00 total )

Kansas City Chiefs : +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

Philadelphia Eagles: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

San Francisco 49ers +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Dallas Cowboys : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Baltimore Ravens : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Minnesota Vikings : +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Miami Dolphins : +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Cincinnati Bengals : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Tennessee Titans : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Los Angeles Chargers : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Seattle Seahawks: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

New England Patriots : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

New York Giants : +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

New York Jets : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $10 total )

Washington Commanders : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

New Orleans Saints : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Green Bay Packers : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Atlanta Falcons : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Detroit Lions : +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Cleveland Browns: +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Los Angeles Rams : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Arizona Cardinals : +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars : 15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Indianapolis Colts: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Las Vegas Raiders : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Carolina Panthers : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Denver Broncos : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Pittsburgh Steelers : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Chicago Bears : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Houston Texans : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5.010 total )

* odds as of 11/22/2022

