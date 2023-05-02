National Football League
Super Bowl LVII on FOX sets viewership record with 115.1 million
National Football League

Super Bowl LVII on FOX sets viewership record with 115.1 million

Updated May. 2, 2023 5:51 p.m. ET

Upon further review, Super Bowl LVII on FOX ended up setting a viewer record.

Nielsen released Tuesday a revised number of 115.1 million for FOX Sports' broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

The previous record was the 2015 game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks at 114,442,000 viewers, not including streaming. Super Bowl LVII also supplanted the 2017 Super Bowl between the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons (113,668,000) as the most-watched of the 10 Super Bowls that have aired on FOX.

Nielsen revised this year's original figure of 113.1 million by 2 million after a review that revealed encoding irregularities as well as issues with out-of-home measurement.

"I really appreciate their diligence in conducting the review and coming to the most correct number possible," said Fox Sports Executive Vice President Michael Mulvihill, who is head of strategy and analytics. "Super Bowl Sunday is the most difficult day for them because you have not just the scale, but people are watching on English and Spanish, in and out of home, online and all of that has to be stitched together into a credible number. I give them credit for acknowledging the issue, being transparent about it and get to the most correct number they can get to."

The total includes the broadcasts on FOX and FOX Deportes as well as streaming on the FOX and FOX Sports websites and apps and the NFL’s digital sites.

"It was a little deflating when it seemed like we didn't get the record but now that we know that we did, it's validating. It gives us pride in the year that we had," Mulvihill said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers for Rihanna’s halftime show were also revised from 118.7 million to 121 million, also making it the most watched in Super Bowl history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 76ers vs Celtics: Prediction, odds, schedule and TV channel
76ers vs Celtics: Prediction, odds, schedule and TV channel
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes