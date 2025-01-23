National Football League Super Bowl LIX MVP predictions, best bets by Chris "The Bear" Fallica Published Jan. 23, 2025 3:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Looking for a lottery ticket type score?

Check out the Super Bowl MVP market prior to Sunday’s conference title games.

I think we all agree that if the Bills or Commanders win the Super Bowl, there will be no way around Josh Allen or Jayden Daniels being Super Bowl MVP.

However, if the Chiefs or Eagles win, I do think the potential exists for there to be a longshot winner in this market and even one on the defensive side of the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Jones 60-1

Many will just assume Patrick Mahomes will win the MVP should the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, and maybe that is the case. Mahomes shouldn’t have been MVP of the Super Bowl LIV when running back Damien Williams rushed 17 times for 104 yards and one TD, and also caught a TD pass, while DL Aaron Donald should have been MVP of Super Bowl LVI. So I get the hesitation in voting for a defensive lineman.

However, the Chiefs would face either Philadelphia, where the biggest challenge would be to slow down the Eagles running game, or Washington, where the biggest challenge would be slowing down Daniels.

Washington has OL issues inside which could also boost Jones’ production. It might not always show up in the counting stats, but if you watch the game, you know who the best player on the Chiefs defense is, whether the writers voting for the award choose to reward him.

Xavier Worthy 70-1

Worthy has seen his role in the offense increase big time late in the year. In his last seven games, he’s seen 6, 7, 6, 11, 11, 9 and 6 targets. He also has 11 carries in that span. Against a solid Eagles defense, getting him the ball in a variety of ways could be the path to points and victory.

And against Washington, his numbers could be even bigger.

Zack Baun 100-1, Jalen Carter 100-1

If the Eagles win the Super Bowl, it will be because of their defense. I won't argue anyone who wants to bet Saquon Barkley at 5-1 right now, or even Jalen Hurts, who was fantastic in the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City a couple of years ago. But we’re looking at the Eagles having to shut down Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes.

They do that, I like my chances of at the very least one of these guys having a big chance.

Baun is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, and in two playoff games so far, he has 14 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. He’s picked up from where he left off in the regular season in which he posted 151 tackles in his first season in Philadelphia.

As for Carter, we all knew he was probably the best player in the draft two years ago, and we’re seeing those expectations met and possibly even exceeded this year. He has two sacks, three passes batted down and a forced fumble so far in the postseason, and he's become a near unblockable force and run-stuffer on the Eagles DL.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @chrisfallica.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share