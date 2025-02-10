National Football League Super Bowl LIX: Dissecting Eagles' dominant win over Chiefs by the numbers Published Feb. 10, 2025 1:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two years after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to avenge that loss in Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles are Super Bowl champions once again after throttling the two-time defending champion Eagles, 40-22. Sunday's game, quite frankly, wasn't as close as the final score indicated. The Eagles took a 24-0 lead going into halftime and were up 34-0 before the Chiefs scored their first points of the game late in the third quarter.

As a championship parade in Philadelphia awaits the Eagles on Friday, let's take a look at their drubbing of the Chiefs by the numbers.

Eagles team stats

9: This was the ninth rematch of a previous Super Bowl. Of the nine matchups, the Eagles are just the third team to win the second meeting after losing the first.

2: The Eagles won the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history, and for the first time since the 2017 season.

3: The Eagles join the New England Patriots and Chiefs (three each) as the only three NFL franchises with multiple Super Bowl wins in the past 15 seasons.

38: The team that scores first is now 38-21 all-time in the Super Bowl.

33: The Eagles were 1.5-point underdogs at kickoff of Sunday's game. Underdogs improved to 33-36 all-time straight-up in Super Bowls. They're also 30-27-2 against the spread.

17: Teams to score 17-plus points and shut out their opponent in the first half are now 44-0 all-time in the playoffs.

14: Teams to shut out their opponent in the first half of the Super Bowl are now 14-0 all-time.

5: The Eagles might be teflon to the jersey trend in Super Bowls. They became just the fifth team to win the Super Bowl while wearing their home uniform in the Big Game over the past 21 years. Though they lost to the Chiefs wearing their home uniform in Super Bowl LVII, they wore their home uniform in their win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

16: The Eagles have now won 16 of their past 17 games since their Week 5 bye, including the playoffs.

5: The Eagles finish the 2024 season 5-0 in games outside the Eastern Time Zone.

818: The Eagles finished with 135 rushing yards this game, putting them at 818 in the playoffs — the most by a team in a single postseason run in NFL history (also first to eclipse the 800 mark).

11: The Eagles finish this postseason with 11 rushing touchdowns, the second-most in a single playoff run by a team in NFL history (1997 Broncos had 12).

2: The 2024 Eagles are one of two teams in the Super Bowl era to have the NFL's rushing leader (Saquon Barkley) and the No. 1 total defense in the NFL — with both teams winning the Super Bowl (1992 Cowboys).

Eagles’ Super Bowl Trophy ceremony, Jalen Hurts win Super Bowl LIX MVP

Jalen Hurts stats

1: Hurts is the fourth quarterback to start a Super Bowl against an opponent that has already defeated him in a previous Super Bowl, and he's the first of those four to win the second matchup.

10: Hurts is now the first quarterback in NFL history with 10 career rushing touchdowns in the postseason.

4: Hurts now has four rushing touchdowns in Super Bowls, tying John Elway for the most by a QB in the Big Game.

72: Hurts' 72 rushing yards in this game were the most by a quarterback in Super Bowl history, breaking his own record of 70 yards in Super Bowl LVII.

1: Sunday marked Hurts' first playoff win away from Lincoln Financial Field. He was previously 0-3 in such games.

2018: Hurts became the first quarterback drafted after Patrick Mahomes (2018 or later) to win a Super Bowl.

14: Hurts is now 14-1 in his last 15 starts (including the playoffs). The one loss came in a game where he departed early due to a concussion.

25: Hurts was the first quarterback to start and lose their first Super Bowl appearance at age 25 or younger and return to the Super Bowl as a starter; he's the eighth quarterback to start two-plus Super Bowls in their first five career seasons (Elway, Troy Aikman, Kurt Warner, Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Mahomes, Russell Wilson).

2: Hurts was the first quarterback in Eagles history to start multiple Super Bowls and the second Philadelphia QB to win a Super Bowl (Nick Foles).

3: Hurts is the third player to lead his team in pass and rush yards in a Super Bowl and win the game (Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII and Steve Young in Super Bowl XXIX).

2: Hurts joined Tom Brady as the only players with a 70% completion percentage and three-plus total touchdowns in multiple Super Bowls.

1: Hurts is the fifth player ever with 50-plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in multiple Super Bowls, and the only quarterback to do so. Emmitt Smith, Roger Craig, John Riggins and Franco Harris were the others.

3: Hurts joined Brady and Joe Burrow as the only quarterbacks to beat Mahomes in the playoffs.

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Eagles' Jalen Hurts

Saquon Barkley stats

2,504: Barkley finished the season with 2,504 rushing yards and 2,857 scrimmage yards — both NFL single-season records, including the playoffs.

400: Barkley is one of three players with 400-plus rushing yards in a postseason prior to playing in the Super Bowl; all three won the Super Bowl (John Riggins, Terrell Davis, Barkley).

3: Barkley is the third player to win Offensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl after signing with a new team in modern free agency, but he is the first player to do each in his first season with his new team (Drew Brees, Peyton Manning). He's also the third player to lead the NFL in rushing and win the Super Bowl in the same season.

Saquon Barkley celebrates birthday, first Super Bowl: 'I'm living the dream'

DeVonta Smith stats

5: Smith is the fifth Heisman Trophy winner to win a Super Bowl and National Championship (Marcus Allen, Tony Dorsett, Charles Woodson, Reggie Bush)

1: Smith is the first player to finish his college career at Alabama and score any touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts connects with DeVonta Smith for a 46-yard TD, extending Eagles' lead vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Cooper DeJean stats

12: Players to play in the Super Bowl on their birthday are now 12-4 all-time, including Barkley and DeJean. Barkley turned 28 on Sunday, while DeJean turned 22.

2: DeJean became the second player to ever score a touchdown in an NFL championship game on his birthday. Former Eagles star Steve Van Buren was the first to accomplish that, doing so in the 1947 NFL Championship Game. DeJean is also just the second rookie ever to have an interception returned for a touchdown in the Super Bowl — with Reggie Phillips being the first in Super Bowl XX.

Cooper DeJean intercepts Patrick Mahomes and returns for TD, extending Eagles lead vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

Eagles' defense stats

0: The Eagles didn't blitz once in Sunday's game, per Next Gen Stats. They're just the fourth defense to not blitz in a game in the Next Gen Stats era.

6: Despite the zero blitz rate, the Eagles generated 16 pressures and six sacks on 42 dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats, wreaking havoc on the Chiefs' offensive line and giving Mahomes fits all night long.

2.5: Josh Sweat led the Eagles in sacks with 2.5, falling just a half-sack short of the Super Bowl record.

14: The Eagles improve to 14-0 when they hold their opponents under 350 total yards in 2024, including the playoffs. (The Chiefs were held to 275 in this game.)

2: The Eagles are the second team to not allow an opposing running back to gain 10-plus rushing yards in the Super Bowl (1985 Bears).

Nick Sirianni stats

6: Sirianni (six) only trails Andy Reid (10) for the most playoff wins in Eagles history.

3: Sirianni is the third head coach in NFL history to make two-plus Super Bowl appearances in their first four seasons as an NFL head coach (SB LVII and LIX), joining Mike Tomlin and Joe Gibbs.

70: Sirianni and Hurts were a combined 70 years and 60 days old on Super Bowl Sunday — the second-youngest combined age of a head coach/starting QB duo at the time of their second Super Bowl appearance together.

1: Reid and Sirianni are the fifth pair of head coaches to face each other in multiple Super Bowls, and Sirianni is the first of those five to win the second matchup after losing the first.

8: At 43, Sirianni is the eighth-youngest coach to win a Super Bowl.

Nick Sirianni gets emotional after Eagles win Super Bowl: 'God's blessed us'

Chiefs stats

23: The Chiefs had 23 total yards and 20 net passing yards in the first half of Super Bowl LIX; the only team with fewer in the first half of a Super Bowl was the 1985 Patriots.

2.36: Mahomes only had 2.36 yards per attempt in the first half, becoming the second quarterback to have fewer than three yards per attempt in the first half of a Super Bowl (minimum 15 passes). Kerry Collins threw for just 2.9 yards per attempt in Super Bowl XXXV.

7: Mahomes threw two interceptions in Sunday's game, giving him seven interceptions over the five Super Bowls he has played in. That's the second-most in Super Bowl history, trailing just Elway by one.

46: Mahomes is now up to 46 career passing touchdowns in the playoffs, trailing only Brady (88)

1: Mahomes recorded the first playoff loss of his career when facing the No. 1 pass defense. He entered Sunday's game 3-0 against such teams.

1: Mahomes had owned Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in the past, but he didn't on Sunday. It marks his first loss to Fangio, falling to 8-1 against him.

5: Mahomes is now 22-5 in his career as a starting quarterback after not throwing a pass in a game in the previous 10 days, including the playoffs (best such W-L since 1950, min. 15 starts).

35: Travis Kelce now has 35 career receptions in Super Bowls, passing Jerry Rice (33) for the most all-time.

5: Kelce tied Rob Gronkowski and Marv Fleming (five) for the most Super Bowl appearances by a tight end in NFL history.

4: Despite those marks, Kelce had one of his worst playoff performances and his worst Super Bowl performance on Sunday. The four receptions he had were tied for the fewest he's had over his 25 playoff games and the fewest he has had in a Super Bowl.

39: Kelce only had 39 receiving yards on Sunday, which was the fifth-fewest he's had in a playoff game and the fewest he has recorded in a Super Bowl. It also marks the second time that Kelce didn't record a touchdown in a Super Bowl he played in.

2: Reid is now 4-2 vs. the Eagles since becoming the Chiefs head coach in 2013 (including the playoffs).

4: Reid (28) still needs four wins to pass Bill Belichick (31) for the most playoff wins all-time.

