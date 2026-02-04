Super Bowl 2026: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Party Prop Sheet and Picks
On Sunday, fans and bettors will get together to enjoy the biggest game on the football calendar — Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.
From a betting perspective, the Super Bowl has always been a huge draw. In addition to getting a few bucks down on the usual spread, moneyline and total, you can also bet on the color of the Gatorade victory bath, the length of the national anthem, Bad Bunny's set list, player props and more.
Since the Super Bowl is synonymous with betting, and big sporting events bring out the gambler in all of us, I wanted to prep you for this weekend.
If you want to bet on the game, I have you covered with my best Super Bowl bets. That said, I also know not everyone is the gambling type.
For those who don't bet, we still want you to have fun on Sunday. This is why I've created something special for everyone getting together with their friends and family for the festivities.
It's my Party Prop Sheet!
Have you ever been to a Super Bowl party where everyone chips in a few bucks and fills out a prop sheet? Well, this is exactly what we're doing here!
You don't even have to know anything about the Xs and Os of the game— it's more about having a great time with the squad than anything else.
Share these questions with your friends and family and play along throughout the game! My answers are in bold:
1. Will the coin toss result be heads or tails?
- Heads
- Tails
2. Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game?
- Yes
- No
3. Will the national anthem go over two minutes?
- Over
- Under
4. Will the opening kickoff result in a touchback, or will it be returned?
- Touchback
- Returned
5. What will be the first commercial played (after the game has started)?
- Movie/TV show trailer
- Beer/Alcohol company
- Food/Restaurant company
- Technology company
- Other
6. Which player will score the first touchdown? (score = rush or receiving TD)
- Jaxon Smith Njigba
- Kenneth Walker III
- Stefon Diggs
- Rhamondre Stevenson
- Other
7. What will be the first song Bad Bunny performs at the halftime show?
- Tití Me Preguntó
- Baile Inolvidable
- DtMF
- Monaco
- Other
8. How many songs will Bad Bunny perform at halftime?
- Over 10.5
- Under 10.5
9. Who will Bad Bunny bring out as a guest during the halftime show?
- Rosalía
- Karol G
- J Balvin
- Rauw Alejandro
- No Guest/Other
10. Will either quarterback rush for a TD?
- Yes
- No
11. Will Kenneth Walker III rush for over 73.5 rushing yards?
- Yes
- No
12. Will Kenneth Walker III outrush Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson combined?
- Yes
- No
13. Will Sam Darnold and Drake Maye combine for over 4.5 touchdown passes?
- Over
- Under
14. Will both teams score over 45.5 combined points?
- Over
- Under
15. Will Hunter Henry score a TD?
- Yes
- No
16. Will Stefon Diggs score a TD?
- Yes
- No
17. Will a kicker from either team make a field goal over 49.5 yards?
- Yes
- No
18. Will there be a special teams or defensive TD?
- Yes
- No
19. Will the game go to overtime?
- Yes
- No
20. How many times will the broadcast cut to Cardi B during the game?
- Over 6.5
- Under 6.5
21. Which team will win the Super Bowl?
- Seahawks
- Patriots
22. Who will win Super Bowl MVP?
- Sam Darnold
- Drake Maye
- Kenneth Walker III
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Other
23. What color will the Gatorade be?
- Orange
- Red
- Purple
- Yellow
- Other/no liquid poured
24. Will Stefon Diggs propose to Cardi B at the end of the game?
- Yes
- No
Whether you are betting on the Super Bowl or just filling out a sheet, the most important thing is to have fun with it this weekend. So, grab your friends, some pizza and have a blast.
