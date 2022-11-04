National Football League Super Bowl 2023 is 100 days away: Who do the odds favor? 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We are officially 100 days away from Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12!

We're nine weeks into the NFL season, and only one undefeated team remains… the Philadelphia Eagles .

Philadelphia defeated the Houston Texans on Thursday night to move to a perfect 8-0. Despite having the best record in football, they still have the second-best odds to win the Lombardi Trophy, +500 at FOX Bet.

The Eagles are trying to become the first undefeated team since the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

As for the clear-cut favorite, the Buffalo Bills have inched further ahead of the rest of the league when it comes to the latest Super Bowl odds.

The Bills moved to +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50) from +250 at FOX Bet after Buffalo beat the Green Bay Packers last Sunday 27-17. The Bills started the season at +600.

Two other contenders saw their odds also shorten after winning last Sunday – the San Francisco 49ers (to +1200 from +1400) and Minnesota Vikings (to +1400 from +1600).

The 6-2 Dallas Cowboys – a team popular with bettors – is also a team on the move. The team's title odds shrunk from +1800 to +1400 after winning for the sixth time in seven games.

A long shot making a move on the odds board is the Cleveland Browns (3-5), who snapped a four-game skid by routing the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football 32-13. The Browns went from +10000 to +6600.

On the flip side, two preseason title contenders saw their odds dip. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on a three-game losing streak, went from +1600 to +2000.

The defending AFC champion, the Bengals, went from +1800 to +2500 after falling to 4-4 with the loss to the Browns.

As for everyone else, here are the futures odds at FOX Bet for every team to win the Super Bowl.

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVII *

Buffalo Bills : +225 ( bet $10 to win $32.50 total )

Philadelphia Eagles: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Kansas City Chiefs : +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

San Francisco 49ers +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Minnesota Vikings : +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Baltimore Ravens : +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Dallas Cowboys : +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Miami Dolphins : +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Cincinnati Bengals : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Los Angeles Rams : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Green Bay Packers : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Los Angeles Chargers : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

New York Giants : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Tennessee Titans : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

New England Patriots : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Las Vegas Raiders : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Cleveland Browns: +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

Arizona Cardinals : +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

New York Jets : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Seattle Seahawks: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

New Orleans Saints : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Denver Broncos : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Atlanta Falcons : +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Washington Commanders : +12500 ( bet $10 to win $1,260 total )

Pittsburgh Steelers : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Detroit Lions : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Chicago Bears : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Carolina Panthers : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Houston Texans : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5.010 total )

* odds as of 11/1/2022

