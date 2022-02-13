National Football League Super Bowl 2022 odds: Live betting results 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl LVI is officially underway! And that means fans are already sweating out their bets — and even cashing in on some of their wagers.

Here's everything you need to know about the betting results on the 2022 Super Bowl, from the coin flip and national anthem results to how the live lines are moving.

SUPER BOWL 2022 ODDS: CLOSING LINES

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Rams -4.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Rams -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Bengals +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

NATIONAL ANTHEM RESULTS

The pregame national anthem clocked in at 1 minute, 50 seconds (over 1:38)

COIN FLIP RESULTS

The pregame coin flip was heads, which was +100 at FOX Bet. That's two consecutive heads at the Super Bowl. NOTE: The losers of the coin flip won the previous seven Super Bowls.

PROP BET RESULTS

Opening kickoff: Touchback, -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62)

First sack: Trey Hendrickson, Bengals +500 (bet $10 to win $60)

First touchdown: Odell Beckham Jr., Rams +725 (bet $10 to win $82.50) NOTE: Line moved to Rams -8, -400 moneyline after TD

Score update: Evan McPherson 29-yard FG, :29 remaining in quarter. Rams 7, Bengals 3 NOTE: Line moved to Rams -5.5

SECOND QUARTER

Score update: Cooper Kupp 11-yard TD reception from Matt Stafford, 12:51 remaining in quarter. Extra point no good. Kupp anytime TD -162 (bet $10 to win $16.17) Rams 13, Bengals 3 NOTE: Line moved to Rams -7.5, moneyline -345

UPDATE: NFL changes play to a missed 2-point conversion +110 (bet $10 to win $21)

Score update: Tee Higgins 6-yard TD reception from Joe Mixon. Higgins anytime TD +170 (bet $10 to win $27), 5:47 remaining in quarter. Rams 13, Bengals 10 NOTE: Line moved to Rams -4, moneyline -227

Non-QB throwing TD pass: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)

Matt Stafford interception: Stafford pass intercepted by Jessie Bates III with 2:10 remaining in quarter. Stafford to throw an interception -139 (bet $10 to win $17.19)

HALFTIME: Rams 13, Bengals 10

Rams lead at halftime: -333 (bet $10 to win $13)

First half total points: Under 24.5 points +333 (bet $10 to win $43.30)

NOTE: Higgins went over his receiving total of 75.5 in first half

SECOND-HALF LINES

Spread: Rams -3.5

Moneylines: Rams -227 (bet $10 to win $14.41), Bengals +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50)

Over/under: 46.5

THIRD QUARTER

Score update: Higgins 75-yard TD reception from Joe Burrow with 14:48 remaining in period, extra point good. Bengals 17, Rams 13 NOTE: Line moved to Bengals -4, -200 on moneyline (bet $10 to win $15), O/U 57



Interception: Stafford pass intercepted by Chidobe Awuzie with 14:44 remaining in quarter.

Score update: Evan McPherson 38-yard FG with 10:15 remaining in quarter. Bengals 20, Rams 13

Score update: Matt Gay 41-yard FG with 5:58 remaining in quarter. Bengals 20, Rams 16 NOTE: Line moved to Bengals -1, -138 on moneyline (bet $10 to win $17.25), O/U 53

Prop update: Rams were +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50) to get more than 3.5 sacks. They have recorded six sacks by the end of the third quarter.



FOURTH QUARTER

Record update: Burrow limped off the field after getting sacked by Von Miller with 11:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Burrow has been sacked seven times, tying a record set by Dallas' Roger Staubach in Super Bowl X.

