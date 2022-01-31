Super Bowl 2022: Kickoff time, how to watch, halftime show

National Football League
The matchup for Super Bowl LVI is set, and it's one that not a lot of people saw coming.

Two No. 4 seeds, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, staged huge comebacks Sunday to reach the big game in Inglewood, California, in two weeks. It will mark the first time the Super Bowl does not feature a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, and the combined seeds of the two teams represent the highest total ever.

With that, here is everything you need to know about the 56th edition of the NFL's championship game.

When: 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 13

Where: The game will take place at SoFi Stadium, the home stadium of the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Who: The Bengals will represent the AFC after stunning the two-time defending conference champion Chiefs 27-24 in overtime.

The Rams are the NFC representative after roaring back against rival San Francisco in the NFC title game, scoring the final 13 points in a 20-17 win.

How to watch: The game will be broadcast live on NBC and will stream on Peacock.

The line: The Rams have been installed as four-point favorites at FOX Bet, with an over/under of 50.5.

Halftime show: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem will perform at the event's halftime show.

