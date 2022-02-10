NFL - Rams vs. Bengals - 2/13/2022 Super Bowl 2022: Donald, Burrow land on Cowherd's 10 best SB players 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl LVI offers two teams with two loaded rosters, when the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals take the field on Sunday.

Given the on-field talent, Colin Cowherd decided to rank the 10 best players in Super Bowl LVI on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd."

Colin Cowherd ranks the Top 10 players in Super Bowl LVI I THE HERD With Super Bowl LVI just days away, Colin Cowherd ranks the Top 10 players from both squads heading into the big game.

Let's take a look at how Cowherd's list shook out:

10. Andrew Whitworth, LT, Rams

Colin's thoughts: "Whitworth had the highest pass-blocking grade amongst all tackles this year. Second-highest rated player on the Rams this year, next to Cooper Kupp. I can only remember once this year where he gave up an ugly sack, and the reason I remember it is because he doesn't give up ugly sacks."

9. Von Miller, OLB, Rams

Playoff stats: 12 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble

Colin's thoughts: "He has been absolutely fantastic in the playoffs. Since he joined the Rams, he has 16 tackles for losses — that leads the league. It took him a few weeks to get ramped up, but he has been in these big games so many times. He is better on big downs."

8. Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

Playoff stats: 190 rushing yards, 106 receiving yards, one touchdown

Colin's thoughts: "A power running back with speed. He ranked top five in carries, rushing yards and he also gets into the end zone. He's kind of got an old-school feel to him. Big, strong, powerful."

7. Trey Hendrickson, DE, Bengals

Playoff stats: six total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble

Colin's thoughts: "They got him from the Saints and he is a tremendous acquisition –– 16.5 sacks this year, a career-high. All he does is get after the quarterback. The Rams have the better defensive line, but the best edge rusher in this game is Trey Hendrickson."

6. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams

Playoff stats: nine total tackles, three passes deflected

Colin's thoughts: "He's the highest graded corner in the league this year, and by the way, it's the second time he has been graded as the highest-graded corner in football since 2017. He led all cornerbacks with nine tackles for losses. He's a very physical corner. He will get up and smack you. He will tackle running backs. He is hyper-aggressive."

5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

Playoff stats: 20 receptions, 279 receiving yards, one touchdown

Colin's thoughts: "Most receiving yards by a rookie in a single year in NFL history. We knew he was really great coming out of college. He is really a difference-maker in these games. A guy who can make catches like a Davante Adams. When you have them doubled and bracketed, he can still blow it up."

4. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

Playoff stats: 68.8% completion percentage, 842 passing yards, four touchdowns, one interception

Colin's thoughts: "The one thing I will say about Burrow, he has a very short memory. Bad throws, he forgets them. Nineteen touchdown passes of 20-plus yards. Some of that is Ja'Marr Chase and some of that is he loves to sling it."

3. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

Playoff stats: 72% completion percentage, 905 passing yards, six touchdowns, one interception

Colin's thoughts: "He had the highest quarterback rating in the league in the fourth quarter, and I think this Super Bowl will be decided in the fourth quarter. He also had the highest passer rating in the league this year in the second half."

2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

Playoff stats: 25 receptions, 342 receiving yards, four touchdowns

Colin's thoughts: "He had the best season in the history of the league. He has almost 200 catches. He can do everything. He runs after the catch, he runs great routes. He led all players this year with almost 400 receiving yards in the postseason, and that's being doubled, bracketed, all the attention. Thirteen games this year with 100-plus receiving yards, including the postseason. That's the most in a single season in league history."

1. Aaron Donald, DT, Rams

Playoff stats: nine tackles, 1.5 sacks

Colin's thoughts: "Outside of Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White, he is the greatest defensive player I have ever seen. He's the first defensive player to earn seven straight All-Pro selections in the Super Bowl era. He is unblockable. He will be doubled-teamed. I think he is the key to the game. If Cincinnati's interior linemen can't block him with a double team, it's going to evaporate the protection. Only player in the NFL with 10-plus sacks each of the last five years."

Get more from NFL - Rams vs. Bengals - 2/13/2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.