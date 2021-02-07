National Football League
National Football League

Social media reacts to Super Bowl LV's top moments

1 hour ago

Some fans come for the game, some for the commercials and some for the halftime show.

We recognize you, see you and appreciate your conversation.

Here are all the things talked about and trending on social media during Super Bowl LV:

The big day opened with a fantastic performance of "America the Beautiful" by singer and songwriter H.E.R. 

Social media was rocking.

That was followed by an incredible performance of the national anthem from singer-songwriters Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church.

The crowd stayed hyped.

Among the much-anticipated commercials, some movie previews made an appearance. This one had fans scratching their heads.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback  Tom Brady, at 43, is the oldest QB to play in a Super Bowl, so was it a coincidence that a movie named "Old" debuted its trailer?

Twitter thinks not.

In the first half, former New England Patriots teammates Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, reunited in Tampa, hooked up for two touchdowns, joining some illustrious company in the process.

Fans had to wonder how their former coach Bill Belichick was feeling.

The Bucs are leading at halftime, but as NFL fans know, with these two quarterbacks, a lead doesn't mean much.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Super Bowl LV Watch Party: Live!
National Football League

Super Bowl LV Watch Party: Live!

Super Bowl LV Watch Party: Live!
Join Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Eli Manning, Ray Lewis and more guests as they watch Super Bowl LV right here.
13 mins ago
Super Bowl LV Live Betting Updates
National Football League

Super Bowl LV Live Betting Updates

Super Bowl LV Live Betting Updates
What side is the public on? How are the live odds moving? Who will win MVP? Stay updated with all the gambling info you need.
14 mins ago
Top Plays: Super Bowl LV Edition
National Football League

Top Plays: Super Bowl LV Edition

Top Plays: Super Bowl LV Edition
The Buccaneers and Chiefs are squaring off in Super Bowl LV, and there are sure to be highlights. Here are the top plays.
19 mins ago
Super Bowl LV Betting Glossary
National Football League

Super Bowl LV Betting Glossary

Super Bowl LV Betting Glossary
With a glossary and a helping hand, Sammy P is here to make your transition into sports betting a lot easier.
43 mins ago
Best Commercials from Super Bowl LV
National Football League

Best Commercials from Super Bowl LV

Best Commercials from Super Bowl LV
Which advertisers got the most bang for their buck? Check out this year's best ads from the Super Bowl!
1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks