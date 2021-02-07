National Football League Social media reacts to Super Bowl LV's top moments 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Some fans come for the game, some for the commercials and some for the halftime show.

We recognize you, see you and appreciate your conversation.

Here are all the things talked about and trending on social media during Super Bowl LV:

The big day opened with a fantastic performance of "America the Beautiful" by singer and songwriter H.E.R.

Social media was rocking.

That was followed by an incredible performance of the national anthem from singer-songwriters Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church.

The crowd stayed hyped.

Among the much-anticipated commercials, some movie previews made an appearance. This one had fans scratching their heads.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, at 43, is the oldest QB to play in a Super Bowl, so was it a coincidence that a movie named "Old" debuted its trailer?

Twitter thinks not.

In the first half, former New England Patriots teammates Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, reunited in Tampa, hooked up for two touchdowns, joining some illustrious company in the process.

Fans had to wonder how their former coach Bill Belichick was feeling.

The Bucs are leading at halftime, but as NFL fans know, with these two quarterbacks, a lead doesn't mean much.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.