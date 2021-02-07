National Football League Best commercials from Super Bowl LV 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Super Bowl is must-see TV — even when the game is on pause.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, advertisers are competing for the coveted title of best Super Bowl commercial.

Of course, the ad slots come at a premium, running a reported $5.5 million for a 30-second spot in 2020.

Which ads were worth the investment? Here are some of the best commercials money can buy, including extended looks at the spots.

General Motors ⁠— No Way, Norway

Apparently, Norway sells the most electric vehicles per capita ... and Will Ferrell isn't pleased about that news.

The "Saturday Night Live" legend enlists the help of Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina to send Norway a message, and hilarity ensues.

Uber Eats ⁠— Wayne's World & Cardi B's Shameless Manipulation

Sticking with the "SNL" vibe, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprise their roles as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, respectively, with an assist from Cardi B in this spot from Uber Eats.

The extended cut redefines the word "extended," clocking in at more than two-and-a-half hours as local Uber Eats-affiliated restaurants scroll by.

Meanwhile, Wayne and Garth hang out in the background, causing a ruckus for the duration.

Cadillac LYRIQ ⁠— ScissorHandsFree

It turns out that 1990's "Edward Scissorhands" had an alternate ending in which Edward and Kim Boggs, played by Winona Ryder, get together and have a son of their own: Edgar, played by Timothée Chalamet.

Edgar experiences hardships similar to what his father went through in the movie, but times have changed between then and now ⁠— cars included!

Amazon ⁠— Alexa's Body

Amazon's flagship smart device, Alexa, has a sleek, new look. But could it be even easier on the eyes?

Well, if Michael B. Jordan could literally house Amazon's software, the answer is yes. The idea is purely fantasy in 2021 ... but hey, never say never.

Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer — All-Star Cast

Can you spot real from fake?

Michelob Ultra plays the look-alike game with Don Cheadle, Megan Fox, Serena Williams, Sylvester Stallone and a host of other celebrities ⁠— or are they? ⁠— playing a part.

The adult beverage at the center of it all is Michelob Ultra's Organic Seltzer, which is "as real as it tastes," according to Cheadle. There's another surprise reveal at the end of the commercial to leave you questioning all you hold dear.

M&M's ⁠— Come Together

Apologies are sweet, but an apology with candy is literally sweeter.

M&M's pairs with "Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy to send home this tasty message.

Jeep ⁠— The Middle

Who better than The Boss, Bruce Springsteen, to be a voice calling for unification?

Set in Lebanon, Kansas, at a chapel that, according to Springsteen, "stands at the exact center of the lower 48," Springsteen calls for people to meet in the middle.

This is one of the few politically inclined ads in this year's Super Bowl slate, and it packs a powerful message.

Bud Light ⁠— Legends

The Bud Light has gone missing, but some familiar faces are on the case, including Post Malone and Cedric the Entertainer.

A bevy of other icons from Bud Light commercials past and present ⁠— hello, Bud Knight! ⁠— rally to fix the issue.

Is there anything smarter than saving the day? Probably not, if you're asking the "Real Men of Genius" singer.

Indeed ⁠— The Rising

Not all commercials went the celebrity/comedy route. Case in point: Indeed's ad called "The Rising."

With a cover of Andra Day's "Rise Up" providing the backdrop, the spot hits the heartstrings during an uncertain time in the employment market.

Check back for more top commercials throughout the day!

