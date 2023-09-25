Steelers’ team plane makes emergency landing in K.C., no injuries reported
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ charter flight home following a Sunday night win in Las Vegas made an emergency landing in Kansas City early Monday.
Team spokesman Burt Lauten posted on social media that "everyone on the plane is safe and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today."
KDKA TV, which has a pair of journalists on the team plane, reported the plane landed in Kansas City just before 5 a.m. ET. The station reported the plane was dealing with an oil pressure failure in one of the engines.
The team was originally scheduled to arrive in Pittsburgh around 5:30 a.m. ET after improving to 2-1 by holding off the Raiders.
Veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward had a little fun with the situation, joking that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift that the team needed a ride to Pittsburgh. Swift attended Kansas City’s blowout victory over Chicago on Sunday as a guest of Kelce’s.
The Steelers were given Monday off by head coach Mike Tomlin. They travel to Houston on Oct. 1.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
NFL Week 3 live updates: Steelers, Dolphins, Texans, more win big
NFL Week 3 top viral moments: Taylor Swift watches Kelce, Chiefs roll; Cowboys stunned
Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Bears game in Travis Kelce's suite
-
Travis Kelce downplays Taylor Swift dating rumors — but invites her to Chiefs game
2023 NFL odds: Big underdogs have huge day straight up
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa makes himself clear front-runner for NFL MVP
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to Derek Jeter: Growing up, I wanted to be MLB player
Cowboys run over by lowly Cardinals, suffer embarrassing setback
Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
-
NFL Week 3 live updates: Steelers, Dolphins, Texans, more win big
NFL Week 3 top viral moments: Taylor Swift watches Kelce, Chiefs roll; Cowboys stunned
Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Bears game in Travis Kelce's suite
-
Travis Kelce downplays Taylor Swift dating rumors — but invites her to Chiefs game
2023 NFL odds: Big underdogs have huge day straight up
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa makes himself clear front-runner for NFL MVP
-
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to Derek Jeter: Growing up, I wanted to be MLB player
Cowboys run over by lowly Cardinals, suffer embarrassing setback
Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas