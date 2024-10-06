National Football League Steelers' T.J. Watt becomes second-fastest NFL player to record 100 sacks Updated Oct. 6, 2024 11:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

T.J. Watt already has a long list of accolades in his eight seasons in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher is a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and won the 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year Award. Now he's the second-fastest player in NFL history to ever record 100 sacks.

In his 109th career game, Watt notched his 100th sack in style. On Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, Watt teamed up with Nick Herbig to take down Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and forced the fumble, which Herbig recovered to end the first quarter.

Since sacks became an official statistic in 1982, only Hall of Famer Reggie White has reached the milestone in fewer games (96).

Watt is already the Steelers' all-time franchise leader in sacks. The 29-year-old passed James Harrison in that category last season. He is also tied with current FOX NFL analyst Michael Strahan for most sacks in a season (22.5), which Watt accomplished in 2021.

One record that Watt doesn't have, however, is most sacks in his own family. His older brother J.J. Watt, who retired after the 2022 season, finished his career with 114.5 regular-season sacks. If T.J. continues on this pace, though, he'll soon hold the Watt family bragging rights.

