National Football League Steelers sending QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles after signing Russell Wilson Published Mar. 15, 2024 3:53 p.m. ET

Kenny Pickett has reportedly been dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles in a pick swap with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers will get pick No. 98 and two 2025 seventh-round draft picks, while the Eagles get Pickett and the No. 120 pick.

The news of the swap comes days after the Steelers signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract, which caused Pickett to want to move on from Pittsburgh, per multiple sources.

The move also comes just two weeks after Steelers general manager Omar Khan told reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine that he had "full faith" in Pickett heading into the 2024 season despite his struggles last season.

In his first two seasons in the league, Pickett — a former 2022 first-round draft pick — struggled with injuries and was inconsistent, finishing his tenure in Pittsburgh with 13 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Pickett played just 12 games this past season due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 13 that resulted in surgery. The 25-year-old finished with six touchdowns and four interceptions, while his QBR declined from 53.6 to 38.1. Despite being medically cleared prior to Week 17, the Steelers opted to keep Mason Rudolph under center instead of Pickett for the final two regular-season games and the wild-card game against Buffalo .

The 25-year-old will head to Philly as the backup for two-time Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts.

