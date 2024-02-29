National Football League Steelers GM has 'full faith' in QB Kenny Pickett despite struggles last season Published Feb. 29, 2024 6:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan still has complete confidence in quarterback Kenny Pickett in spite of the young signal-caller's struggles last season.

"I have full faith in Kenny," Khan said at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, per ESPN. "He's shown us some good things, and obviously there were some issues with the offense.

"I'm excited about the impact that [offensive coordinator] Arthur Smith's going to have on him. Arthur's very optimistic about Kenny and they communicated. … We will have strong competition there, and we'll see where it goes."

Pickett played just 12 games last season due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 13 that resulted in surgery. The 25-year-old finished with six touchdowns and four interceptions, while his QBR declined from 53.6 to 38.1. Despite being medically cleared prior to Week 17, the Steelers opted to keep Mason Rudolph under center instead of Pickett for the final two regular-season games and the wild-card game against Buffalo.

Rudolph helped the Steelers win their final three games to reach the playoffs, as they scored 30 or more points in back-to-back games, which marked the only times that Pittsburgh scored 30-plus points in a contest last season.

Nonetheless, Pickett remains the only current Steelers QB under contract, with Rudolph set to hit free agency and veteran Mitch Trubisky having been released. Khan expects Pittsburgh's QB depth to increase by the time next season rolls around, which will bring in competition for Pickett as a result.

"We have some work to do," Khan said to reporters. "Competition makes us all better, and that's regardless of position. I think that's just in life, regardless of what you do."

In terms of which signal-caller could provide that competition, Khan stated the Steelers remain a strong suitor for Rudolph. "We've been in communication with his representative," Khan added, "and he knows we want him back."

However, when asked by reporters about potential trade or free agency targets such as Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson, Khan was not giving away any hints.

"I'm not going into details about the conversations that we've had," Khan said, "but I can tell you that I have an obligation to look at every avenue that's out there to try to make us a better football team."

