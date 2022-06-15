National Football League Steelers make Fitzpatrick highest-paid safety in NFL history 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making superstar safety Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid player in NFL history at his position.

Fitzpatrick's four-year extension is indeed record-breaking for an NFL safety. The $36 million guaranteed at signing breaks the previous record set by Justin Simmons and the Denver Broncos, at $32.1 million guaranteed. The $18.4 million average per year breaks the previous record of $17.65 million per year set by Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks.

"I am very excited," Fitzpatrick said. "I am still kind of in shock right now. It's a blessing. I am really excited. It's just the beginning. I am appreciative. I am thankful. Now I just want to keep on chopping.

"I really like it here. I have been playing well the last three seasons, at a high level. I love the atmosphere, the coaching, the tradition. Being able to continue that for the next few years is definitely a blessing."

Since arriving in Pittsburgh in 2019, Fitzpatrick has become the gold standard at the safety position. He's twice been named to the Pro Bowl and twice been named first-team All-Pro.

In 14 games with the Steelers in 2019, he tallied five interceptions, nine passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumbles recovered. He also returned both an INT and fumble for a touchdown.

The next season, in 16 games, he posted a career-high in passes defended (11), and tacked on four interceptions (returning one for a TD), a forced fumble and a fumble recovered.

This past season, Fitzpatrick had a career-high 124 combined tackles, alongside seven passes defended, two interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovered.

"We are very excited to sign Minkah to a new five-year contract," said Steelers General Manager Omar Khan in a statement. "Minkah is one of the top safeties in the NFL and we are thrilled he will be in Pittsburgh through at least the next five years. When we traded for him, we knew he was going to be an integral part of our defense and we look forward to that continuing as we prepare for the upcoming season."

In 2018, the year before the Steelers traded for Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh was tied for 16th in points allowed (22.5), tied for sixth in defensive TDs (3), finished 28th in interceptions (8), and were 10th in pass yards per game allowed (231.1)

Since Pittsburgh acquired Fitzpatrick — his first game was on Sept. 22, 2019 — the Steelers are fourth in the league in points allowed (20.3), second in interceptions (51), fourth in passing yards per game allowed (196.6), and Fitzpatrick alone has three defensive TDs.

