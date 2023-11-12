National Football League Steelers LB Kwon Alexander suffers season-ending Achilles injury vs. Packers Published Nov. 12, 2023 6:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during Sunday's 23-19 victory over the Green Bay Packers, per ESPN.

Alexander's injury occurred in the first quarter and seemed to have been induced without contact.

"Kwon Alexander has a serious lower-body injury," Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin said to reporters after the game. "He's being evaluated but not promising there."

Alexander previously sustained an Achilles tear on Christmas Day 2020 during his tenure with the New Orleans Saints. Alexander was awarded the Ed Block Courage Award after bouncing back from the injury the following season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander's injury marks the second Steelers' linebacker lost to injury this year, as Cole Holcomb also sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

Alexander recorded 41 combined tackles along with five tackles for loss this season, as well as a forced fumble and a game-sealing interception off Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis last week.

With both Alexander and Holcomb out, second-year linebacker Mark Robinson played a career-high 40 snaps alongside Elandon Roberts, who had been limited in practice throughout the week with a knee injury.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share