Steelers-Bengals preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction

The 2022 NFL season's first full Sunday of action will see the Pittsburgh Steelers take on a familiar AFC North rival, the fiery Cincinnati Bengals .

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure to check back throughout the coming season for weekly matchup analysis and game predictions.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Overview: We all love division matchups to start the season. Though the Steelers have the edge in the all-time series 65-38, the Bengals are coming off a Super Bowl berth and more recent success. They also return all of their key pieces and added to the protection unit around quarterback Joe Burrow . That is to say, if they had a flaw last year, they fixed it.

That should mean Burrow is even more comfortable in his immediate surroundings and will be throwing to his old buddy in Ja'Marr Chase , who also happens to be one of the best receivers in the league. The improved offensive line will also open things up for running back Joe Mixon , meaning the Steelers' defense will have its hands full.

Pittsburgh has the question mark of all question marks under center, announcing that Mitch Trubisky would not only be their starting quarterback, but a captain this week. Despite that, the Steelers likely are not — and perhaps can't be — sold on Trubisky when they have a first-round quarterback in Kenny Pickett waiting in the wings. Trubisky will be looking over his shoulder constantly, and the clock could start ticking for him in this game.

Matchup to watch: If the Steelers want to have a shot, they're going to need to get to Burrow, and they can do that with the league's sack leader last year in T.J. Watt . He'll likely be matched up against Bengals newcomer La'el Collins , who will be asked to prove his worth immediately.

Key stat: This will mark the first time since the 2010 season (Dennis Dixon) that Ben Roethlisberger is not the Steelers' Week 1 starting quarterback.

Prediction: The Bengals are highly favored in this game, and for good reason. They're at home, they're a talented team, and they have all the swagger of their quarterback Joe Shiesty to lean on. Considering how much uncertainty surrounds the Steelers' offense and Trubisky, Cincinnati should take this one pretty handedly. Bengals 38, Steelers 19 — Carmen Vitali

