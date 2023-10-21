National Football League
Steelers activate former Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson
Updated Oct. 21, 2023 12:44 p.m. ET

Diontae Johnson is back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team activated the former Pro Bowl wide receiver off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to play on Sunday when the Steelers (3-2) visit the Los Angeles Rams (3-3).

Johnson hasn't played since injuring his right hamstring early in the third quarter of a Week 1 loss to San Francisco. His return could help an offense that finds itself near the bottom of the league in nearly every major statistical category, including yards and points.

While Johnson will be available, tight end Pat Freiermuth will not. Pittsburgh placed Freiermuth on injured reserve Saturday after he aggravated a hamstring injury during practice this week. Freiermuth initially hurt the hamstring in a loss to Houston on Oct. 1 and sat out a win over Baltimore the following Sunday.

The Steelers also waived wide receiver/kick returner Gunner Olszewski, who struggled with ball security and consistent play after making the team coming out of training camp.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

