National Football League Skip Bayless' 'delusional overconfidence' in the Dallas Cowboys explained Published Jul. 13, 2023 5:54 p.m. ET

Skip Bayless is once again predicting that the Dallas Cowboys will win the NFC East.

He reacted to a unique fan question on a recent episode of "The Skip Bayless Show" in which the fan alluded to Bayless doing just that — year after year. Bayless took the time to explain why he puts all his eggs in the Cowboys' basket time and time again, regardless of the team's strength or the strength of its division rivals.

Although Bayless remains confident in his Cowboys from one season to the next, he's the first to admit that his faith in them is not exactly grounded in rationality.

"As a lifelong diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, our lifeblood is delusional overconfidence," Bayless said bluntly. "I can't help it."

Bayless did push back on the fan's claim that he predicts the Cowboys to reach the NFC Championship Game every year, which Dallas hasn't done so since January 1996, the same month in which the Cowboys last won a Super Bowl.

As Bayless knows all too well, winning the NFC East does not guarantee anything in the postseason. The Cowboys have won the division in four out of the past nine seasons, yet only have three playoff wins to show for it and have failed to advance past the divisional round each time.

"I don't think [winning the NFC East] is that big a deal, and I don't think it will be this year," Bayless said. "I just think (the Cowboys) are better than the [Philadelphia] Eagles and will win the East."

Skip Bayless responds to accusations that he's a 'delusional' Cowboys fan

Some might still find that statement bold from Bayless, given that the Eagles are returning most of a loaded roster that powered them to the NFC's best regular-season record and their second conference title in five seasons just last year. Still, Bayless does in fact believe it's the Cowboys' turn this year to get over the hump and play in the NFC title game for the first time in a generation.

"My Cowboys won the offseason," Bayless said. "They stole Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore in trades. Both of them are magic pieces to the puzzle. They drafted Mazi Smith, who's exactly what they needed as the anchor of their defensive line. They re-signed Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch in what will be the best defense in the National Football League."

When it comes to forecasting how next season will ultimately turn out for his beloved Cowboys, even Balyess' optimism comes with a "painfully objective" reality check.

"I'm picking them to lose a third straight playoff game to the San Francisco bleepin' 49ers," Bayless said.

The Cowboys lost to the Niners in one-possession games in both the 2021 wild-card round and the 2022 divisional round of the playoffs. San Francisco is also returning one of the best rosters in the league, though Brock Purdy's recovery from a torn UCL in his elbow has created uncertainty at the quarterback position.

As Bayless mentioned, the Cowboys themselves have a very talented group after reloading this past offseason by bringing in veteran receiver Cooks and veteran cornerback and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Gilmore, as well as selecting former Michigan standout defensive tackle Smith in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team's biggest stars — including quarterback Dak Prescott, linebacker Micah Parsons, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and defensive back Trevon Diggs — are all set to return next season as well.

