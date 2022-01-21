National Football League Should the Raiders hire Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as head coach? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's coaching carousel has already begun, even with the playoffs in full swing.

And one of the hottest names on the market is University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh is fresh off leading Michigan to its first College Football Playoff appearance and has helped get the program back to national prominence since taking the position in 2015.

The team he has been most connected to in rumors is the Las Vegas Raiders, and there seems to be mutual interest between the parties.

If Harbaugh were to take the Raiders job, Marcellus Wiley believes it would be a great hire for the Raiders.

"There's just some coaches that make you run faster, make you jump higher, make you hit harder. And you can't really even explain it," Wiley said on "Speak For Yourself." "Sometimes you can hear their name, and the energy is transferred to you in terms of performance — and even more so in terms of potential. Jim Harbaugh has that effect."

There is merit to Wiley's claims, as evidenced by Harbaugh's track record in the NFL.

In four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers' head coach from 2011 to 2014, Harbaugh amassed a 44-19 record, never finishing below .500.

The 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game in three straight seasons from 2011 to 2013, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.

With that in mind, plus Harbaugh's most recent success at Michigan, Emmanuel Acho believes it's time for the coach to make the leap back to the NFL while he has positive momentum.

"For Jim Harbaugh, it is as good as it is ever going to get at Michigan," Acho said. "You finished the season No. 3 in the nation. They haven't been No. 3 in the nation since the late 1990s. They always say this as it pertains to stocks: Buy low and sell high. Well, Jim Harbaugh, you acquired Michigan low, you have taken Michigan to the highest heights it has seen since the turn of the century. Buy low and sell high."

In his seven years at Michigan, Harbaugh has a record of 61-24, winning at least 10 games in four of his seven seasons and reaching a bowl game six times.

But while Harbaugh might be the name most connected to the Raiders' head-coaching vacancy, All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby believes the team already has its guy in interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Crosby endorsed the coach in a visit to "The Herd" on Thursday.

"Rich is my pick if it was up to me," Crosby said. "He's a great leader. He's a leader of men. He's someone that you look forward to seeing every morning and just getting to work with. He's a great coach."

Bisaccia led the Raiders to the postseason this year, which could give him the inside track to the job.

Either way, Harbaugh's name is in the running. And that is enough to make this a job worth monitoring.

