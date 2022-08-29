Los Angeles Rams Should Odell Beckham Jr. re-sign with Rams or reunite with Giants? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Odell Beckham Jr. got Big Blue faithful going after responding "we’ll see" to a fan's suggestion that he should return to the New York Giants this season.

"I do miss my damn squad! Wanted to win a ring for that city," he wrote.

Beckham, 29, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Giants, where he was named 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2014-16.

OBJ is a free agent after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams last season. He was traded by the Cleveland Browns — a team he joined in 2019 — midway through the 2021-22 campaign.

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams QB Matthew Stafford , recently commented on Beckham Jr.'s Instagram page, urging him to return "back home" to the Rams, to which the veteran receiver expressed his gratitude for both the team and his "big bro" Stafford.

The back-and-forth begs the question, do the Rams even need OBJ this season?

L.A. is led by reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp , who recently checked in at No. 4 on the 2022 NFL Top 100 and hasn't shied away from sharing just how locked in his team is for the season ahead.

Kupp, who signed a monster extension with Los Angeles in June , led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) last season. In the postseason, the Super Bowl MVP finished with the most receptions ever in a single playoff run (33). He totaled 478 receiving yards and six TDs in the postseason, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald (546 receiving yards and seven TDs in 2008) in league history.

The Rams also added former Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson to Stafford's arsenal this offseason, paving the way for the team to trade veteran Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans shortly after.

Robinson, an eight-year NFL veteran, previously shared that the versatility that he and Kupp will bring to the table this fall will be a "tremendous advantage" for the Rams and will be sure to keep defensive heads on a swivel. Robinson, 29, is aiming to have a bounce-back year with his new team and under coach Sean McVay after reeling in just 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown during the 2021-22 season.

Rounding out the Rams' receiving corps is Van Jefferson , who enters his third season with L.A. as the team’s No. 3 wideout, and promising young receivers in Tutu Atwell and Lance McCutcheon.

That said, OBJ's return — which is still up in the air — would be a luxury, not a necessity.

On Monday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe questioned why Beckham Jr. would tease a Giants return when he believes there is "no way in hell Odell [is] going back" to N.Y. because there's nothing for him there.

"Why the hell would he ever think about going back to the Giants and play with Daniel Jones?" Sharpe asked. "After you just had a taste — you just won the Super Bowl. You finally got a quarterback that can get you the ball … and you're willing to go back to Daniel Jones, to the Giants and lose when this is really the only time that you've ever won?"

Odell Beckham Jr. teases return to Giants & Rams on social media

Skip Bayless also doesn't believe OBJ is headed north and broke down why he should re-sign with the Rams instead of reuniting with the Giants.

"It is still curious to me why the Rams just didn't go ahead and lock up Odell even though he has a ways to go with his ACL rehab," Bayless said. "It just … there's something wrong with this picture. Why didn't they jump on this? I think Odell started to get a little antsy. … Why wouldn't he go back to the greatest situation he ever fell into, which was opposite of Cooper Kupp?"

Beckham Jr. totaled 27 receptions for 305 receiving yards and five scores in eight games with L.A. He was even better in the postseason, finishing with 21 receptions for 288 receiving yards and two scores. That total includes two crucial catches — including one for a score — in L.A.'s Super Bowl win, as Beckham Jr. appeared on his way to winning MVP honors before suffering a noncontact knee injury in the second quarter. He is still recovering from the ACL surgery he had in February to address the injury.

