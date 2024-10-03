FOX Sports presents NFL at Cosm: Schedule, tickets, information
FOX Sports and Cosm are partnering to bring you the NFL on FOX like you’ve never seen it before. Experience all the excitement and action in Shared Reality at The Dome at Cosm locations in Los Angeles or Dallas.
For more information on the experience at Cosm, as well as tickets, go to cosm.com.
NFL on FOX games at Cosm schedule* (will be updated as more games are added)
Oct. 6: Browns at Commanders
- LA: https://www.cosm.com/los-angeles/events/nfl_browns_vs_commanders_hwp_2024_10_06
- Dallas: https://www.cosm.com/dallas/events/nfl_browns_vs_commanders_gsc_2024_10_06
Nov. 3: Cowboys at Falcons
Nov. 17: Rams at Patriots
Nov. 24: Cowboys at Commanders
Nov. 28: Giants at Cowboys
Dec. 15: Cowboys at Panthers
Dec. 21: Steelers at Ravens
- LA: https://www.cosm.com/los-angeles/events/nfl_steelers_vs_ravens_la_2024_12_21
- Dallas: https://www.cosm.com/dallas/events/nfl_steelers_vs_ravens_gs_2024_12_21
FAQ
What is Cosm?
Cosm is redefining content and the fan experience, and reimagining how we share it with others. Cosm’s revolutionary technology and state-of-the-art venues immerse and transport you into the content, putting you in the front row of a stadium or arena. And no matter where you are in the venue, you can enjoy in-house dining and a full bar service.
What is Shared Reality?
Shared Reality gives you the immersive experience of augmented or virtual reality but on a more immense scale. It facilitates real-time interaction, providing a communal experience with your friends and fellow fans.
Where is Cosm located?
Cosm Los Angeles is located at 1252 District Drive, Inglewood, CA 90305, in the Hollywood Park district near iconic landmarks such as SoFi Stadium. For further information on Cosm LA, click here.
Cosm Dallas is located at 5776 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, TX 75056, in the Grandscape district near iconic landmarks such as the Nebraska Furniture Mart. For further information on Cosm Dallas, click here.
Information courtesy of Cosm.
