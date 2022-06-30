Los Angeles Rams Allen Robinson says Rams' versatility is 'tremendous advantage' 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams have experienced major offensive changes since their Super Bowl LVI victory, most notably the offseason addition of wideout Allen Robinson to Matthew Stafford's arsenal.

The Rams signed the former Chicago Bears receiver to a three-year, $46.5 million deal in March, paving the way for the team to trade veteran receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans shortly after.

Robinson, 28, joins reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp as the Rams' go-to pass catchers headed into the 2022 season, and the eight-year NFL veteran recently shared that the versatility that he and Kupp will bring to the table this fall is sure to keep defensive heads on a swivel.

"We've been able to feed off each other off the get-go," he said . "Being able to just sit down, talk football as we're watching and going over different routes, seeing different angles. I think that's the biggest thing is the two of us are guys that are very versatile across the board.

"We both can do a lot of different things, and I think that gives us a tremendous advantage because it's not predictable at all to what either of us will be doing when it comes to a particular concept."

Robinson is coming off a lackluster final season in Chicago, reeling in just 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown during the 2021-22 campaign. However, he is aiming to have a bounce-back year with his new team and under Sean McVay.

"It's a system that's able to emphasize all angles of the cuts when it comes to route running for receivers," Robinson added. "And that's something from the outside looking in, before I even signed, was something I noticed. Seeing the receivers be able to run a little bit of everything."

Kupp, who signed a monster extension with Los Angeles earlier this month, led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) last season. In the postseason, the Super Bowl MVP finished with the most receptions ever in a single playoff run (33). He totaled 478 receiving yards and six TDs in the postseason, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald (546 receiving yards and seven TDs in 2008) in league history.

After a historic season statistically in 2021, Kupp sits atop L.A.’s depth chart, and Robinson is locked in as the team’s No. 2 receiver. Van Jefferson is set to enter his third season with Los Angeles as the team’s No. 3 receiver, while the return of Odell Beckham Jr. is still up in the air.

