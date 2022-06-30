Los Angeles Rams
Allen Robinson says Rams' versatility is 'tremendous advantage' Allen Robinson says Rams' versatility is 'tremendous advantage'
Los Angeles Rams

Allen Robinson says Rams' versatility is 'tremendous advantage'

3 hours ago

The Los Angeles Rams have experienced major offensive changes since their Super Bowl LVI victory, most notably the offseason addition of wideout Allen Robinson to Matthew Stafford's arsenal.

The Rams signed the former Chicago Bears receiver to a three-year, $46.5 million deal in March, paving the way for the team to trade veteran receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans shortly after. 

Robinson, 28, joins reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp as the Rams' go-to pass catchers headed into the 2022 season, and the eight-year NFL veteran recently shared that the versatility that he and Kupp will bring to the table this fall is sure to keep defensive heads on a swivel.

"We've been able to feed off each other off the get-go," he said. "Being able to just sit down, talk football as we're watching and going over different routes, seeing different angles. I think that's the biggest thing is the two of us are guys that are very versatile across the board. 

"We both can do a lot of different things, and I think that gives us a tremendous advantage because it's not predictable at all to what either of us will be doing when it comes to a particular concept."

Robinson is coming off a lackluster final season in Chicago, reeling in just 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown during the 2021-22 campaign. However, he is aiming to have a bounce-back year with his new team and under Sean McVay.

"It's a system that's able to emphasize all angles of the cuts when it comes to route running for receivers," Robinson added. "And that's something from the outside looking in, before I even signed, was something I noticed. Seeing the receivers be able to run a little bit of everything."

Kupp, who signed a monster extension with Los Angeles earlier this month, led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) last season. In the postseason, the Super Bowl MVP finished with the most receptions ever in a single playoff run (33). He totaled 478 receiving yards and six TDs in the postseason, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald (546 receiving yards and seven TDs in 2008) in league history.

After a historic season statistically in 2021, Kupp sits atop L.A.’s depth chart, and Robinson is locked in as the team’s No. 2 receiver. Van Jefferson is set to enter his third season with Los Angeles as the team’s No. 3 receiver, while the return of Odell Beckham Jr. is still up in the air.

Get more from Los Angeles Rams Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Sports odds: How Stan Kroenke's run of titles paid off for bettors
Gambling

Sports odds: How Stan Kroenke's run of titles paid off for bettors

2 days ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

2 days ago
NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks

2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen among NFL's scariest QBs
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen among NFL's scariest QBs

2 days ago
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery
National Football League

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes shoulder surgery

June 21
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes