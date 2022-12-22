National Football League
Should Eagles, 49ers, other playoff clinchers rest stars or follow routine?
National Football League

Should Eagles, 49ers, other playoff clinchers rest stars or follow routine?

2 hours ago
Bucky Brooks
Bucky Brooks
NFL Analyst

Over the next few weeks, the hottest debates in NFL meeting rooms will revolve around the "rest vs. rust" conversation. 

With several teams poised to clinch postseason berths and cement their playoff seeding, coaches and executives are huddling up to discuss how to handle the season's final weeks to give their team the best opportunity to make a title run. 

Some in the room will suggest maintaining the same practice routine and game plan is the best approach. Coaches and players are creatures of habit, and any alteration will ultimately impact their performance between the lines. Although they understand the inherent risks in playing the "stars" in meaningless games, the team is less likely to lose momentum heading into the playoffs. 

Players need repetition to master their craft while developing chemistry and continuity with their teammates. The opportunity to execute plays and techniques in game action benefits the players and helps the coaches determine which players and plays are playoff-ready. Considering how those experiences lead to expertise, the benefits are apparent when factoring in the rest vs. rust debate. 

"I think that's one of the biggest mistakes people make just watching it over the years. That's my opinion," San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday when asked about resting starters. "I would understand if you were getting ready for a seven-game series; I don't think football is like that. It's three-and-a-half hours. It's one shot. I've been on a lot of teams where you rest guys and or give guys a few more weeks and those are usually the guys who struggle the most in that first playoff game."

Brock Purdy, 49ers clinch NFC West with Week 15 win

Brock Purdy, 49ers clinch NFC West with Week 15 win
The 49ers clinched the NFC West with a 21-13 win over the Seahawks last week. Kyle Shanahan called QB Brock Purdy the "most poised rookie I've ever had." Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the Niners' win.

As a former player, I can attest to how quickly a player and team can lose momentum. Despite the energy and intensity that most NFL players bring to the practice field, there is nothing like playing in games. The speed, urgency and intensity are at a fever pitch in regular-season games, and those elements only escalate in the playoffs. 

During my rookie season with the Buffalo Bills in 1994, I had Hall of Fame players like Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed tell me that the pro game operates at four different speeds and intensity levels: preseason, regular season, playoffs and Super Bowl. The four-time Super Bowl participants told me the game becomes faster and more physical in the playoffs due to the "win-or-go-home" urgency everyone brings to the field. 

With the stakes at a much higher level in the postseason tournament, it is sensible to prepare the players for the playoffs by maintaining the regular routine through the end of the season. 

That said, the No. 1 goal of most teams is to reach the playoffs with all of their weapons available to play. The postseason is about "star power," and the championship teams put the burden on their stars to carry them through the tournament. With that in mind, it is essential to exhibit caution when contemplating whether to play a player nursing a nagging injury. 

While the repetitions matter, health should trump the reps to get your stars to the tournament fresh and ready to go. 

"Like last year when it came down to our last game, you have guys that are fighting to play because they're right on the bubble of not being able to play," Shanahan added. "In this situation, those guys you would definitely rest. So anybody who has an injury that could risk them for the following week … definitely rest them."

The decisions coaches make regarding the "rest vs. rust" debate will not guarantee a win in any way. Teams have enjoyed deep playoff runs without resting players, and others have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after taking late-season sabbaticals. 

Ultimately, it comes down to knowing your team and what it takes to get your players ready. That comes from the experience of watching them respond to different scenarios and situations throughout the season. In addition, it also requires reflecting on previous years and how the team has handled bye weeks and off days or weekends in the past. 

No matter the decision, the playoff results will ultimately determine whether the coach properly handled the "rest vs. rust" debate.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 16: Betting edges on Falcons-Ravens, Giants-Vikings, more
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: Betting edges on Falcons-Ravens, Giants-Vikings, more

42 mins ago
NFL releases AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl Games
National Football League

NFL releases AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

1 hour ago
NFL odds: How bad weather impacts betting lines; Bills-Bears total dropping
National Football League

NFL odds: How bad weather impacts betting lines; Bills-Bears total dropping

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Giants-Vikings
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Giants-Vikings

4 hours ago
NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Bills-Bears
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Bills-Bears

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes