Should Aaron Donald have been Super Bowl MVP over Cooper Kupp?

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions after completing a fourth-quarter comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

They did it with a roster filled with superstars — from Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp — and on any given night, one of their A-list stars could be the best player on the field.

And in the eyes of those who voted for MVP of Super Bowl LVI, that man on Sunday was Kupp, the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Kupp recorded eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was the game-winner on the final drive of the game for the Rams.

But even with Kupp's incredible impact on the game, Nick Wright believes that Donald was most deserving of Super Bowl MVP honors.

"The reason the Rams won this game was their defense," Wright said on "First Things First." "The reason the Rams were in this game, and the reason the Rams have been to two of the last four Super Bowls is because they employ one of the greatest defensive players ever."

The Bengals managed just 10 second-half points, seven of which came on the first play of the second half on a 75-yard Tee Higgins touchdown reception.

From that point on, the Rams only surrendered three points, while Donald recorded four tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits. He also generated a team-high seven pressures on 40 pass rushes, a 17.5% pressure rate.

And while Kupp had the game-winning touchdown, Donald had the game-sealing stop for the Rams to secure the victory.

But even with Donald's defensive masterpiece, Chris Broussard doesn't believe that voters got it wrong in awarding Kupp the MVP honors.

"Cooper Kupp was the best offensive player in the game, certainly the best for the Rams all night long," Broussard said.

Kupp's final numbers were impressive in the box score, but the reason he was named MVP was likely due to the dominance he displayed on the Rams' final drive of the game, where he recorded big catch after big catch to keep their championship hopes alive. He also converted a fourth down on the drive with a clutch 7-yard end-around scamper.

Kupp or Donald? Whichever player you think deserved MVP, the end result was the same — a championship for the Rams.

