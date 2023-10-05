National Football League Seattle's Jamal Adams apologizes for sideline outburst after concussion Published Oct. 5, 2023 10:49 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams apologized Wednesday to the unaffiliated on-field neurologist who assisted in the concussion diagnosis that sidelined Adams in the first quarter of Monday's game against the New York Giants.

Adams was injured when he went to tackle New York quarterback Daniel Jones and was hit in the head by Jones' knee. Adams had to be helped off the field and after being examined in a tent on the sideline, he was seen yelling at the on-field neurologist before being taken to the locker room.

"You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way," Adams posted on social media. "Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn't myself in that moment. You're a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players."

Adams was playing in his first game in more than a year after suffering a torn quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said that if Adams clears concussion protocol, he would be available when the Seahawks return to action on Oct. 15 against the Bengals.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

