National Football League
Seattle's Jamal Adams apologizes for sideline outburst after concussion
National Football League

Seattle's Jamal Adams apologizes for sideline outburst after concussion

Published Oct. 5, 2023 10:49 a.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams apologized Wednesday to the unaffiliated on-field neurologist who assisted in the concussion diagnosis that sidelined Adams in the first quarter of Monday's game against the New York Giants.

Adams was injured when he went to tackle New York quarterback Daniel Jones and was hit in the head by Jones' knee. Adams had to be helped off the field and after being examined in a tent on the sideline, he was seen yelling at the on-field neurologist before being taken to the locker room.

"You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way," Adams posted on social media. "Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn't myself in that moment. You're a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players."

Adams was playing in his first game in more than a year after suffering a torn quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said that if Adams clears concussion protocol, he would be available when the Seahawks return to action on Oct. 15 against the Bengals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Seattle Seahawks
Jamal Adams
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 World Series odds: Braves enter MLB playoffs as favorites

2023 World Series odds: Braves enter MLB playoffs as favorites

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes