Sean McVay returning to Rams in 2022, not pursuing TV opportunities

Rams fans, rejoice!

Sean McVay is returning to Los Angeles in 2022.

Despite previously hinting he could retire following Super Bowl LVI, McVay is not pursuing any television opportunities and is committed to helping Los Angeles defend its Super Bowl title next season, he told ESPN on Friday.

McVay could have received annual salary offers in excess of $15 million from ESPN (Monday Night Football) or Amazon (Thursday Night Football) to work in the broadcast booth, per NBC Sports' Peter King.

His reported $8.5 million annual salary ranks fifth among all head coaches, behind New England's Bill Belichick, Seattle's Pete Carroll, Baltimore's John Harbaugh and Carolina's Matt Rhule, per Sporting News.

After being hired by the Rams in January 2017 to replace Jeff Fisher, who was fired after a 4-9 start in 2016, McVay signed a contract extension with Los Angeles in 2019 that runs through the 2023 season.

Under McVay, the Rams boast a 55-26 record with four playoff appearances, three NFC West titles, two NFC titles and a victory in this year's Super Bowl.

McVay is the youngest head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl and remains the youngest head coach in the league despite having been in his current job for five seasons.

Could a two-peat be in the Rams' future?

It's certainly a possibility if McVay has something to say about it. And it looks like some Rams superstars approve.

