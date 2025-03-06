National Football League 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds: Saquon Barkley early favorite Published Mar. 6, 2025 11:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley's record-breaking season in 2024-25 earned him NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors.

He rushed for 2,005 yards last season and had 14 different games in which he hit the 100-yard rushing mark (including the postseason). And in the wake of his historic efforts, Barkley was rewarded with an extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

With all that in mind, it's probably no surprise that he's the early favorite at +650 to win OPOY again next season.

Let's check out the early odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 6.

2025-26 Offensive Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley, Eagles: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Puka Nacua, Rams: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Bijan Robinson, Falcons: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Derrick Henry, Ravens: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Nico Collins, Texans: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Justin Jefferson, Vikings: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Malik Nabers, Giants: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Second on the board is Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs at +950. His 16 touchdowns last season were the best in the NFL. And on the ground, he rushed for 1,412 yards, fifth-best in the league last season.

Rounding out the top three is Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase at +1000.

Though his Bengals failed to meet expectations last season by missing the postseason, Chase individually was phenomenal.

He had 127 receptions, 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns — all good for the best in the NFL. While he was edged out by eventual winner in Barkley, the four-time Pro Bowler and 2021 Rookie of the Year was a finalist to win OPOY at the end of the season.

Saquon Barkley agrees to two-year, $41.2 million extension with Eagles

Further down the board, at +4000, is Lamar Jackson.

The quarterback ended last year with a 27-25 playoff defeat at the hands of the Bills. However, the Ravens superstar had a dazzling season that led to him being honored as a finalist for OPOY and MVP.

Lamar's 41 TDs were tied for fourth in the NFL and his 4,172 passing yards were sixth-best.

