Seahawks veteran WR Tyler Lockett raves about rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Published Jun. 7, 2023 11:25 a.m. ET

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba gives Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith another explosive pass-catching option, and veteran Tyler Lockett has taken notice of the rookie's potential.

Lockett praised Smith-Njigba Tuesday, saying he has been impressive in practice and has a high ceiling.

"I think he’s going to be phenomenal, man," Lockett said of Smith-Njigba. "It’s always hard just being able to get adjusted when you first come in. But the way that he runs routes, the way that he’s understanding the way that [wide receivers coach] Sanjay [Lal] coaches, the sky’s going to be the limit. I think he’s going to be really good at all the things … that we want him to be able to do. I’m excited to be able to go out there and work with him. Even though you’re a vet, you can still learn from the young guys, too. 

"So it’s always being able to teach each other stuff and iron sharpening iron and just helping each other be better to win."

The Seahawks selected Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Earlier in the draft, they selected Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5. Lockett also said that Witherspoon can be a "really, really great player."

Smith-Njigba missed the bulk of Ohio State's 2022 season due to a hamstring injury, which limited him to just three games and five catches. The year prior, however, he dazzled the college football scene, totaling 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. In the 2022 Rose Bowl, he had 15 receptions for a whopping 347 yards and three touchdowns against Utah.

As for Lockett, the 30-year-old veteran is coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000-plus-yard season for the Seahawks. In 2022, both he and DK Metcalf surpassed the 1,000-yard mark. In addition to JSN, this season Seattle's offense will also feature rising second-year running back Kenneth Walker III and tight ends Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson.

Seattle is coming off a 9-8 season and reached the NFC wild-card round before losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Lockett
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
