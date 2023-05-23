Seahawks Pro Bowl CB Tariq Woolen reportedly undergoes knee surgery
Tariq Woolen won't be on the field for the remainder of OTAs and minicamp.
The Seattle Seahawks cornerback underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after he injured his knee while walking on the practice field for an OTA session last week, ESPN reported Tuesday. The surgery, which reportedly went "as well as doctors could have hoped," will keep Woolen out until the start of training camp, ESPN added in its report.
Woolen was not only one of the top rookies in the league last year, but he was also one of the game's best corners. The 2022 fifth-round pick had six interceptions, which was tied for the most in the NFL. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown, and he added 63 tackles, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He also earned a Pro Bowl nod and finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.
Even after Woolen's strong rookie season, the Seahawks added a corner over the offseason. They drafted Illinois corner Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Following Woolen's injury, the Seahawks re-signed Artie Burns on Monday to help give them more depth at the position through the remainder of the offseason. Burns, who originally joined the Seahawks in 2022, was a backup for Seattle last season and played only 16 defensive snaps.
The first day of training camp for the Seahawks hasn't been announced yet. But teams usually are in training camp in the final week of July and two weeks before the first preseason game.
