National Football League
Seahawks Pro Bowl CB Tariq Woolen reportedly undergoes knee surgery
National Football League

Seahawks Pro Bowl CB Tariq Woolen reportedly undergoes knee surgery

Updated May. 23, 2023 2:10 p.m. ET

Tariq Woolen won't be on the field for the remainder of OTAs and minicamp.

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after he injured his knee while walking on the practice field for an OTA session last week, ESPN reported Tuesday. The surgery, which reportedly went "as well as doctors could have hoped," will keep Woolen out until the start of training camp, ESPN added in its report. 

Woolen was not only one of the top rookies in the league last year, but he was also one of the game's best corners. The 2022 fifth-round pick had six interceptions, which was tied for the most in the NFL. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown, and he added 63 tackles, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He also earned a Pro Bowl nod and finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. 

Even after Woolen's strong rookie season, the Seahawks added a corner over the offseason. They drafted Illinois corner Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Following Woolen's injury, the Seahawks re-signed Artie Burns on Monday to help give them more depth at the position through the remainder of the offseason. Burns, who originally joined the Seahawks in 2022, was a backup for Seattle last season and played only 16 defensive snaps. 

The first day of training camp for the Seahawks hasn't been announced yet. But teams usually are in training camp in the final week of July and two weeks before the first preseason game. 

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Seattle Seahawks
Tariq Woolen
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 USFL odds Week 7: Betting lines, spreads

2023 USFL odds Week 7: Betting lines, spreads

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes