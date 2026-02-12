Seahawks NFL Free Agency Predictions: 5 Moves for Seattle After Winning Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champs, but there's work to be done if they want to repeat.

Seattle has six players on FOX Sports NFL writer Greg Auman's top 100 free agents list for this offseason. However, Auman also has the Seahawks re-signing four of those players and adding another in his free-agent predictions.

The Seahawks are set to have roughly $72 million in cap space this offseason, per Over The Cap. So, finding the cap space to re-sign several key contributors shouldn't be a problem.

But which players does Auman think Seattle will re-sign? Here's a closer at Auman's five free-agent predictions for the Seahawks.

Re-sign CB Josh Jobe

(79th-best free agent, seventh-best free agent cornerback)

Auman's thoughts: "Jobe, 27, was cut by the Eagles before the 2024 season, landed on Seattle's practice squad and has quickly ascended to an every-game starter in a talented secondary. He re-signed this season for $2 million, but will be closer to $10 million on his next deal as other teams seek to crib from the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense. Two Super Bowls in four seasons doesn't hurt. Seattle has difficult decisions ahead in their secondary in free agency."

Sign Ravens edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones

(56th-best free agent, ninth-best free agent edge rusher)

Auman's thoughts: "Jones, 29, split last season between the Titans and Ravens and reset his career high with seven sacks. He's been a consistent rotational disruptor bouncing through four teams in seven years, averaging just over five sacks a season. With the coaching change, he could land with John Harbaugh and the Giants or could go back to Seattle with Mike Macdonald, and should get a bump from the $8.5 million salary he earned in 2025."

Re-sign CB Riq Woolen

(33rd-best free agent, third-best free agent cornerback)

Auman's thoughts: "Woolen, 26, led the NFL with six interceptions as a rookie in 2022, making the Pro Bowl, and he's totaled six over the last three seasons in helping the Seahawks to the Super Bowl. Seattle has plenty of cap space, but can't keep them all. Woolen has 10-plus passes defended in each of his four NFL seasons. Projections for his next deal are all over the map. Spotrac has him at $8 million, Pro Football Focus has him at $15 million and others think he could draw more than that."

Re-sign Rashid Shaheed

(16th-best free agent, fourth-best free agent wide receiver)

Auman's thoughts: "Shaheed, 27, was electric after Seattle acquired him from the Saints at the trade deadline — the only NFL player with a punt return and kickoff return for a touchdown, adding another kickoff touchdown in the playoffs. His receiving skills — 59 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns — are a nice bonus, and Seattle will have tough decisions on which impending free agents it can afford to keep. He's likely to draw $15 million a year from a team that values a return threat and can use him creatively on offense as well."

Re-sign RB Kenneth Walker III

(Sixth-best free agent, best free agent running back)

Auman's thoughts: "Walker, 25, ramped it up in the playoffs with four touchdowns before running his way to Super Bowl MVP after rushing for 1,027 yards in the regular season. Seattle was a good bet to extend him already, but the injury to Zach Charbonnet should make that more of a priority. Can he clear $10 million a year on a new contract? The Seahawks are a Super Bowl team still somehow ranked in the top five in available cap space for 2026, so it's hard to imagine them not paying to bring him back as a central part of their offense moving forward."