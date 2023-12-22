National Football League
Seahawks' Joey Hunt jokingly wears 'Staffer' jersey to practice
National Football League

Seahawks' Joey Hunt jokingly wears 'Staffer' jersey to practice

Published Dec. 22, 2023 5:48 p.m. ET

One of the more juicy moments of the Seattle Seahawks' Week 15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles was wide receiver A.J. Brown having an altercation with a person on Seattle's sideline. 

That individual, who was referenced as a "staffer" on the live broadcast, was Seahawks offensive lineman Joey Hunt. He and the team embraced that label this week.

The center was seen wearing a jersey in practice Thursday that said "Staffer" on the back. Hunt also appeared to re-enact the ending scene of "The Breakfast Club" when John Bender famously throws his fist up in the air.

QB Drew Lock could've done the same after he helped orchestrate a game-winning drive, which culminated by hitting WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who pulled off a sensational, go-ahead touchdown catch in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunt is in his second stint with the Seahawks (2016-19 and 2022-present). Seattle drafted Hunt in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of TCU. As for this season, the Seahawks signed him to the active roster off the practice squad in October. Hunt was with Indianapolis from 2020-21.

Seattle (7-7) was edged out by Minnesota for the No. 3 NFC wild-card spot. Seattle has a road bout with Tennessee (5-9) this weekend, followed by a home game against Pittsburgh (7-7) and a road game against Arizona (3-11) to close out the regular season.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Seattle Seahawks
Philadelphia Eagles

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Is the Super Bowl logo predicting who will play in the game — again?

Is the Super Bowl logo predicting who will play in the game — again?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes