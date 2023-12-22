National Football League Seahawks' Joey Hunt jokingly wears 'Staffer' jersey to practice Published Dec. 22, 2023 5:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of the more juicy moments of the Seattle Seahawks' Week 15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles was wide receiver A.J. Brown having an altercation with a person on Seattle's sideline.

That individual, who was referenced as a "staffer" on the live broadcast, was Seahawks offensive lineman Joey Hunt. He and the team embraced that label this week.

The center was seen wearing a jersey in practice Thursday that said "Staffer" on the back. Hunt also appeared to re-enact the ending scene of "The Breakfast Club" when John Bender famously throws his fist up in the air.

QB Drew Lock could've done the same after he helped orchestrate a game-winning drive, which culminated by hitting WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who pulled off a sensational, go-ahead touchdown catch in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.

Hunt is in his second stint with the Seahawks (2016-19 and 2022-present). Seattle drafted Hunt in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of TCU. As for this season, the Seahawks signed him to the active roster off the practice squad in October. Hunt was with Indianapolis from 2020-21.

Seattle (7-7) was edged out by Minnesota for the No. 3 NFC wild-card spot. Seattle has a road bout with Tennessee (5-9) this weekend, followed by a home game against Pittsburgh (7-7) and a road game against Arizona (3-11) to close out the regular season.

