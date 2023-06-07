National Football League Seahawks' DK Metcalf "overstepped boundaries" as a leader last year Published Jun. 7, 2023 10:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

DK Metcalf did some serious self-reflection throughout the course of the offseason.

He was asked to be more of a vocal leader last season in his fourth campaign with Seattle, but according to the Pro Bowl wideout, he overstepped some boundaries in trying to be more assertive.

"When you lose guys like Bobby [Wagner] and Russ [Wilson], you try to force yourself into roles that you think that you can fulfill," Metcalf said Wednesday. "That just wasn’t my role."

Several events prompted Metcalf's belief that he needed to evolve into a more outspoken force in the locker room. In addition to losing prominent long-term voices, Metcalf also inked a $72 million contract extension last summer.

But the Seahawks signed another skill position player to a hefty extension in March. And according to Metcalf, Geno Smith – who just re-upped with Seattle on a three year, $75 million deal – will assume more leadership responsibilities in his place.

"That’s Geno’s role, to be a vocal leader," Metcalf said. "He’s the quarterback. He’s the one calling the plays. He’s the one saying ‘Hut!’"

For the 6-foot-4 deep threat, he'll transition into a role that sets examples through his actions.

"It’s me just fitting into my role of just bringing up a young guy, just showing him what it takes to be a professional," Metcalf said after the second practice of Seahawks minicamp. "Just things I’ve learned from guys like Bobby and Russ. Instead of just vocally saying it, just knowing, myself — and if they want to do it along with me, they can. And if not, they can find their way."

Smith, who will likely be voted captain according to the Seattle Tribune, is fully embracing the position.

"I think in every aspect of my life, every aspect of being a quarterback, being a leader [I’ve grown most]" Smith, who's entering his second year as Seattle's starter said. "Obviously it was kind of different for me this year than it was last year or 12 months ago, but I think the most growth for me is just perspective. Just gaining more perspective and just learning, growing, just trying to be better every single day."

As for Metcalf's mentorship, he's got a host of fledgling pass-catchers ripe for instruction: first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dee Eskridge, Cody Thompson, Dareke Young, Cade Johnson and Easop Winston. They also have four undrafted rookies at the position: Matt Landers, John Hall, Jake Bobo and Tyjon Lindsey.

Metcalf will guide them in the same manner that Wagner taught him as a rookie.

"He didn’t pretty much tell me anything. He just let me know — he told me that he was going to work out. I was either going to show up, or not," Metcalf reflected.

"So that’s what I’m doing with the young guys, showing them what helped me my rookie year, to help them. I mean, I’d never [led before]. So, it was fairly new to me. And I didn’t do it for a reason, leading up to that point. I’m a guy that works hard, and leads by example. I overstepped some boundaries (last year), where if I was just going to lead by example those boundaries are never touched."

