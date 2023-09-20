National Football League
Saquon Barkley ruled out Thursday vs. San Francisco
Updated Sep. 20, 2023 4:17 p.m. ET

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will not play against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, the team announced.

Barkley injured his ankle late in the fourth quarter of New York's comeback victory against Arizona and had to be helped off of the field. He did not practice with the team this week, but Giants head coach Brian Daboll provided hope that he could suit up Thursday on Tuesday, saying that Barkley was "a quick healer."

And while that may be true, the team has now revealed that his ankle won't be strong enough to sustain him for 60 minutes against San Francisco. 

Matt Breida will likely slide into the starting role with Barkley sidelined, and he's projected to split touches with Gary Brightwell, and rookie Eric Gray. The squad will also be missing starting left tackle Andrew Thomas

Barkley's compiled 114 yards on the ground this season, with a solo touchdown.

