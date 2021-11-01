National Football League Sans Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush and Cowboys prove Dallas is a Super Bowl contender 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Normally, Cooper Rush's family would be there for moral support.

Rush's wife and parents are regulars at his team's home games, constantly cheering on his Dallas Cowboys as their regular leader, Dak Prescott, strives to guide them to victory.

But this past Sunday was a bit different for the Rush family.

Rush made his first NFL start on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. The 27-year-old Central Michigan product had spent four years as a backup to Prescott, and though there had been ample opportunities for backup aid through his tenure, Rush's name was never called upon.

That is, until now.

Rush had completed a grand total of one pass prior to the Vikings game, and that came in his rookie season of 2017. His yardage total heading into the affair: two yards.

So it's only right that Rush rushed right onto the main stage and into the spotlight when afforded the opportunity. After shaking off the rust and nerves of his first starting stint, Rush settled into a serene state of comfort in the second half.

He torched Minnesota's secondary as the game wore on, posting 325 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner to Amari Cooper.

For perspective, his 325 yards were 141 more than his opposing QB, Minnesota's Kirk Cousins.

Dallas walked away with a 20-16 win over a fully-equipped Minnesota squad, placing itself in an ideal position to secure a playoff spot and perhaps claim a first-round bye in the process.

It's the team's sixth straight win after dropping a close opening week contest against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

And after outperforming a capable opponent with a backup signal-caller, this team's path to the Lombardi Trophy looks to be all but written in destiny — at least according to Skip Bayless, who smells the sweet aroma of a Super Bowl brewing in the atmosphere.

"This team is different," Bayless exclaimed Monday on "Undisputed."

"They believe they're going to win every game no matter what. That's how you get to a Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season."

Shannon Sharpe could see remnants of a Super Bowl vigor in this team's spirit as well.

"I was watching last night and saying to myself, ‘Man, this team reminds me of [my Broncos team in] ’98. John Elway tweaked his hamstring in the second game of the season … And we didn’t miss a beat. When you're so talented around your [backup QB], you don't need him to do much. This team looked good."

Sharpe and Bayless weren't the only ones with high praise for the 'Boys.

"As of right now, the Cowboys are the best team in the NFC," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said on "Get Up!"

"To go on the road, and play a good football team without your starting quarterback, you lose your left tackle, and win that football game? You're the team to beat in the NFC right now. The way Cooper Rush stepped up and played competent football around the pieces is a big deal."

Indeed, there aren't many holes on Dallas' roster, period, and the defense deserves its flowers as well.

The group has 14 takeaways this season (tied for third-most in the NFL), while allowing just 88.3 rushing yards per game (sixth). Meanwhile, opposing offenses are 26-for-83 (31.3%) on third-down conversion attempts, which is the second-lowest conversion behind only Arizona (30.9%).

With that, Colin Cowherd is all aboard the Dallas train, stressing the team's depth in every unit.

"What Dallas is doing right now is what championship teams do. We saw it with Tampa last year and with K.C. the year before. They have a playmaker at every unit. Micah Parsons, linebacker. Trevon Diggs, secondary. Randy Gregory, defensive front. Zeke in the backfield. Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb. Somebody's making plays somewhere. Championship teams win on the road, with a backup."

The Cowboys are certainly cooking with gas, and over the next two weeks, they are home against Denver (4-4) and Atlanta (3-4), meaning 8-1 –– even without the services of Prescott, who could be out a few more weeks with a right calf strait –– isn't farfetched.

In other words: Ride the momentum, Cowboys.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.