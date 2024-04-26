National Football League San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk on Ricky Pearsall selection: 'Fire pick' Updated Apr. 26, 2024 10:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers added fuel to the rumors that they are looking to trade star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk — who's entering the final season of his rookie deal — by selecting Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 30 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That said, Aiyuk appears enthusiastic about the draft choice, as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that the receiver referenced their first-round draft choice to him as a "fire pick," according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Deebo Samuel, who is entering the final season of a three-year, $71.6 million deal, also emerged as a trade candidate Thursday, with the San Francisco Chronicle reporting on Thursday night that it's more likely the 49ers move Samuel than Aiyuk.

Furthermore, Houston Texans quarterback and the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud, expressed agony that Pearsall was taken, apparently hoping that Pearsall would fall to the Texans — who didn't have a first-round pick — in Round 2 (No. 42). Stroud also referred to Pearsall as "elite."

Pearsall spent his first three collegiate seasons at Arizona State (2019-21), where he was teammates with Aiyuk as a freshman. He spent the following two seasons (2022-23) at Florida. Last season, Pearsall totaled 65 receptions for 965 yards and four touchdowns. His receptions and receiving yards were career bests and also led the Gators.

Meanwhile, Aiyuk is coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons. This past season, he established himself as San Francisco's top pass-catcher, reeling in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.

Aiyuk was part of an elite 49ers offense last season that averaged 257.9 passing yards (fourth in the NFL), 140.5 rushing yards (third), 398.4 total yards (second) and 28.9 points (third) per game.

