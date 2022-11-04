National Football League
Saints, Seahawks, Falcons highlight Cowherd's Week 9 'Blazin' 5'
Week 9 of the NFL season continues Sunday, and Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd."

Here are Cowherd's top picks, accompanied by odds and win totals, as presented by FOX Bet.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Colts, Colts win 24-23

Colin's thoughts: "I'm gonna take the Colts in an upset. … Five of their six games have been decided by one possession. Their defense has held opponents under 400 yards in every game. Only six teams in the league have done that. Their defense is not the issue, and the Patriots have four wins, but they've beaten Zach Wilson, Jacoby Brissett, Jared Goff and Mitch Trubisky. They're not blowing people away, and in the last three starts, Mac Jones has been awful. He is regressing. A 64 passer rating in his last three games. There's no way I can give up 4.5 points. … I think they're gonna win an ugly, ugly game."

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Commanders, Commanders win 28-24

Colin's thoughts: "Taylor Heinicke — Say what you want, they're better with him. … The defense is playing well for the Commanders. Five takeaways. Heinicke [is] giving you a 92 passer rating. The defense is taking the ball away. Each of the five wins during the Vikings' winning streak have been by one possession, and they don't have a lot of big plays this year. … The Vikings are 30th in the NFL in big plays. I'm gonna take the points."

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Falcons, Falcons win 30-27

Colin's thoughts: "This is one of the games I really like. … You know, Marcus Mariota [is] funny. When he doesn't get hurt, he's really good. Three straight games [with a] passer rating over 100. They're No. 5 in rushing. Their last three weeks, Mariota [has] been excellent — seven touchdowns. … The [Falcons] run the ball a lot, and the Chargers defense allows almost 5.7 yards a carry. It's the worst in the league. … [The] Chargers aren't scoring a lot these days."

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Seahawks, Seahawks win 24-20

Colin's thoughts: "I'm gonna take Seattle and the points. They're a better team, and they're a young team getting better every week. … The defense the last three weeks has been top five in the league in multiple categories. … The Cardinals' scoring defense is 30th and the Cardinals' offense — for all the talent — [they're putting up] less than five yards a play. … I'm gonna take the Seahawks to go on the road and win here."

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Saints, Saints win 30-24

Colin's thoughts: "Monday Night Football in New Orleans — that's crazy loud. That's a big home-field advantage. The Saints, over the last month, have 14 offensive touchdowns. That leads the league. … The Ravens are all beat up again — Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman. … Lamar Jackson was OK recently in the fourth quarter, but Lamar has struggled a lot in the fourth quarter. I have a hard time betting against New Orleans. … I think it's the loudest stadium in the league. Baltimore is talented, [but] they are beat up, and they have generally not finished games that well this season."

