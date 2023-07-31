National Football League Saints RB Alvin Kamara expected to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Published Jul. 31, 2023 8:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is expected to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to receive disciplinary action following his recently settled legal troubles surrounding a February 2022 incident in Las Vegas.

Kamara recently pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace stemming from an incident at a nightclub in which a man was assaulted. Kamara agreed to perform community service and pay $100,000 to the victim.

In doing so, Kamara violated the league’s personal conduct policy and wants a chance to explain himself in person before the league hands out any potential discipline, per The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

It’s unclear when exactly the meeting with Goodell will take place, but Kamara suggested it will happen in the coming days, telling the outlet: "I’ll talk to you all on Aug. 2 after I talk to [Goodell]." Saints officials encouraged Kamara to schedule the aforementioned meeting in hopes of reducing the length of any potential suspension, per the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saints head coach Dennis Allen commented on the looming meeting during a press conference Monday, telling reporters that he thinks Kamara is ready to put the incident in the rearview.

"I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this, and have a chance to visit with Roger and give him his side of the story," Allen said. "At the end of the day, I think part of it is — let's get some resolution to where we're at and then let's move forward. I think Alvin is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season."

Although a suspension is likely, Allen fully expects to have Kamara as a part of his offense at some point this season.

"I'm not going to get into what could or couldn't happen," Allen added. "We're expecting to have Alvin this year. Alvin's going to be a big part of what we do, and we're going to practice that way.

"We haven't heard anything from the league at all, so it's really kind of something that's out of our control. We're really not going to focus on that. We're going to focus on getting better as a football team, and Alvin's going to be a big part of that."

Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has spent his entire career with the Saints, racking up 1,135 carries for 5,135 yards, 430 catches for 3,753 yards and 72 total touchdowns over the past six regular seasons. In four postseasons, Kamara boasts 93 carries for 357 yards, 33 receptions for 274 yards and four scores.

The 28-year-old signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Saints before the 2020 season.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New Orleans Saints

share