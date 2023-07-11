National Football League
Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to misdemeanor charge in Las Vegas
Published Jul. 11, 2023 5:15 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge, his attorney said Tuesday, regarding an incident in Las Vegas in which a man was beaten unconscious.

Kamara and three other men faced felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly punching, kicking and stomping on Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston during an altercation outside an elevator. The felony battery charge carried up to a five-year sentence.

Kamara instead pleaded no contest to breach of peace, and will serve community service and pay restitution to the victim.

His attorneys, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Drew Findling, issued a statement that read: "Alvin is pleased that this matter is behind him and looks forward to a successful NFL season."

Kamara, who played in the Pro Bowl the day after the alleged attack and was arrested after the game, faces a possible suspension by the NFL.

The Saints had no comment.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

