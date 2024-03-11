Safety Xavier McKinney agrees to sign four-year deal with Packers
Safety Xavier McKinney has agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers for four years and potentially $68 million, with $25 million guaranteed in the deal's first year, per multiple reports.
McKinney spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants. Last season, he totaled three interceptions, 11 passes defended and a career-high 116 combined tackles. McKinney logged five interceptions in 2021.
He now solidifies a Packers defense under new coordinator Jeff Hafley, forming a formidable backfield tandem with star CB Jaire Alexander.
For the Giants, it's another brutal departure in free agency on the same day they lost star running back Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles.
